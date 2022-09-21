GARFIELD — We have been getting some rain here recently.
A reminder of the Relief Society “Fall into Service” activity being held at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints 1 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 22. They will be making quilts and doing humanitarian projects. Coats are also being gathered for people in Ukraine.
Story Time at the Rigby City Library has started up again. Contact the library for information.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints participated in country dancing at Porter Park on Sept. 16. There was dance instruction along with dancing.
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held an ice cream social on Sept. 14.
Some of the girls in the Garfield 1st Ward Primary recently made tinfoil dinners for their activity.
Young Women in the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints went to “Wild Adventure Corn Maze” on Sept. 13. They had a lot of fun.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 22 – Jaicee Twede; Sept. 23 –Melinda Drowns and Mckinsey Calderwood; Sept. 24 – Nixon Green and Ava Hepworth; Sept. 26 – Bentley Merrill, Cliff Youngberg and Sadie Richardson
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email: mauretteclark@yahoo.com.