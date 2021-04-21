GARFIELD — Some people in the Garfield area are working on burning their irrigation ditches. The fields are also being planted.
The bridge on 3700 East by County Line Road is now in use. It is wider and a flashing stop sign was also added. Before it was just a regular stop sign.
Todd and Mary Curtis are new to Garfield. Welcome!
Mattie and Nathan Hargis recently moved into Terrace Hills Subdivision. Welcome to Garfield!
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had a pot luck dinner for their Family Home Evening activity on April 12.
A Red Cross Blood Drive is being hosted by The Rigby South Stake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 4 at the stake center. Log into RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. You can also call or text 208 – 745 – 7655 to make an appointment. For this drive, the Red Cross will be testing, through your blood donation, for COVID – 19 antibodies as an additional health service (free of charge).
Some of the FFA students from Farnsworth Middle School and Rigby Middle School went to CSI for the aquaculture class on April 16. They dissected fish and had other activities.
Sympathy and love go out to the family of Richard and Susan Sterzer. Susan’s father, Mirl Wynn Stokes passed away on April 11.
The young women in the Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints are having an activity at 7 p.m. tonight at the church. Some returned missionaries that went to different countries are sharing about the country where they served, the culture and language.
Girls Camp for the Garfield 2nd ward is scheduled for June 15 – 18.
There is a Community Clean Up Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 24. People will be cleaning up the grounds and planting trees at the following locations: Rigby High School, Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School and The Rigby City Park. If you are able, bring shovels and rakes. These will especially be needed at the park and Rigby Middle School. Members of Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints have been assigned to help at the Rigby Middle School and Farnsworth Middle School.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has a special celebration at 10 a.m. April 24. It is for all young women who are graduating from high school this year, their mothers, ward young women president and the ward relief society president. They will be welcoming the young women into Relief Society. A light brunch will be served. It is casual dress. Contact ward leaders for the location of the meeting.
R3 Community Theatre announced that they are going to continue the production of “The Sound of Music” (from 2020). Some of the previous cast members are unable to join them this year. The roles they are looking to fill are: Captain Von Trapp (age 20–40), Nuns (14+) and goat herders (12+/8+ with parent participation). They are looking to have auditions at 6:30–7:30 pm on April 30. See “R3 Community Theatre” on Facebook for more details and when they announce the location. The performance will be Aug 18–21.
Happy Birthday to: Today – Savanah Gessel; April 22 – Ryan Ringle; April 24 – Paisly Brandley; April 25 – Trek Turner and Amanda Acor; April 27 – Connie Campbell and Darla Curtis
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; April 22 – Pizza Ripper, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; April 23 – Popcorn Chicken; Whole Wheat Bun, Corn, Fruit, Milk; April 26 – Bean and Cheese Burrito, Salsa, Boiled Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 27 – Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; April 28 – Walking Taco with Doritos, Corn, Fruit, Milk
Rigby Middle School/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger or Pizza, Vegetables, Fries, Fruit, Milk; April 22 – Spaghetti Meat Sauce with Noodles, Garlic Toast or Hamburger or Pizza Ripper, Vegetables, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; April 23 – Cheese Zombie or Taco, Salsa, Pizza Ripper, Vegetables, Corn, Fruit, Milk; April 26 – Chicken Fajita, Hamburger, Pizza, Vegetable, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; April 27 – Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Peas, Fruit, Milk; April 28 – Pulled Pork on a Bun or Walking Taco with Doritos or Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.