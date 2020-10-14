GARFIELD — The Rigby High School Football game against Blackfoot on Friday was cancelled due to COVID–19 concerns.
Marlow and Sharon Blanchard, of Garfield, have another grandchild. Their son Garen and his wife Katie had a baby girl Sept. 18. She is welcomed by an older sister and three brothers.
Garfield is growing. “Autumn Heights,” a new subdivision in the Garfield area located on 3700 East and County Line Road is seeing quite a few houses being built presently. It is reported that there will be over 80 houses eventually in the subdivision. Some families are starting to move in. Welcome to Garfield.
Lyle Maughan, a Garfield resident, had children come pick out a pumpkin or two–until they were gone. He has some photos of his pumpkin displays on “What’s Happening in the Garfield Area?” Facebook page.
Farnsworth Middle School is doing a Door Decorating Fall Classroom contest.
Farnsworth Middle School had try outs for wrestling and girls basketball on Oct. 12.
There was a State FFA Competition on Oct. 13. People attending from the Farnsworth Middle School were Tyler Billman, Kendyl McNeil, Molly Burgess, Cooper Griffeth and Kayla Hickman.
The Food Service Department in the Jefferson School District #251 is offering free breakfast and lunch to students enrolled in the school district. This is for Friday Flexible learning days (at home). If you would like meals, contact the food service department, Debbie Timm at dtimm@sd251.org. Meals need to be ordered by Thursdays before 12:00 p.m.
The Farnsworth Middle School eighth grade Volleyball team took third place out of 10 teams at the District Championships on Oct. 3 at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
The Garfield 2nd Ward Young Women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had a “Bigger or Better” Scavenger Hunt Oct. 6. They went door to door and people were invited to pull something out of their D.I. pile and pass it along to them. They exchanged one random item for another.
Students of the Jefferson School District #251 spent the day at home on Oct. 9 in order to do their flexible learning day. This will be happening every Friday and they will be doing assignments over the internet and other assignments at home. Because of this change in the weekly schedule, there is no longer early release on Wednesdays.
Caitlyn Benedict is presently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in Norway. She has a message for the Garfield 2nd Ward on the Ward Facebook page.
The Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center and Jefferson County Lake are partnering to paint the wall between Jefferson Lake and Highway 20. Volunteers helped to paint a pre–drawn design on Saturday, Monday and today.
The Rigby YSA Ward members participated in a roadside cleanup service activity on Saturday. Afterwards they had a brunch.
The Rigby YSA Ward and the Ririe YSA Ward had a Halloween party at the East Rigby Stake Center Oct. 10. It included chili, cookies, rolls, cider, a DJ and a costume contest.
President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints, announced six new temple sites at the General Conference for the Church the first weekend of Oct. The new temples to be built will be in these locations: Tarawa, Kiribati; Port Vita, Vanuatu; Lindon, Utah; Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala; Sao Paulo East, Brazil; and Santa Cruz, Bolivia.
The Rigby YSA Ward is invited to play softball at 7:00 p.m. every Thursday at 845 West 7th South Rexburg, Idaho. The Ball fields have lights.
The Rigby High School girls’ soccer team played Madison Oct. 6. That night they also honored the seniors and had an Officer Appreciation Night for the law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.
Steve Turner’s parents from Canada are here visiting Steve and his family.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Oct. 14 – Fajita Chicken, Steamed Broccoli, Garbanzo Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 15 – Hearty Chicken Soup, Garlic Toast, Mozzarella Cheese Stick, Groovy Green Beans, Milk; Oct. 19 – Italian Dunker, Cheesy Bread, X–Ray Vision Carrots, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 20 – Game Day Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 21 – Popcorn Chicken, Golden Fries, Ketchup, Fantastic Fruits, Milk.
Happy Birthday to: today – Susanne Hawkins and Makennah Brown; Oct. 18 – Zayne Corry; Oct. 19 – Laura Knighton; Oct. 20 – Whitney Pazant.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.