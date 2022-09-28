GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Jana Snedaker’s home. The book to be discussed is “Vienna Prelude” by Bodie Thoene.
Ladies, young women and girls from the Garfield area got together on Sept. 22 at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints to work on service projects. Quilts were tied, wood toys and jump rope handles were painted and jump ropes were made. There were also crochet projects and coloring projects to work on. Various kinds of soup, rolls, brownies and cake were also served. A lot of coats were collected for Ukrainian refugees. Many people came for the event.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints young men and women went to the BYU–Idaho Rope Course on Sept. 23.
The Giving Cupboard, a food pantry in Rigby, is looking for volunteers to help out. Contact Kori Ellis at 208–557–9089 for more information. Their website is: https://thegivingcupboard.com.
The Giving Cupboard distributes food at 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday. The address is at 153 N. 3900 E. All new clients must reside in Jefferson County.
The Rigby South Stake had a multi–stake BYU – Idaho Education Night on Sept. 20. Youth 11–18 years old, parents, and youth leaders were invited. The event encouraged furthering education and explained more about BYU–I and what it has to offer.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 29 – Steve Turner, Chloe Duncan and Krishelle Bateman; Sept. 30 – Ivan McClellan
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
