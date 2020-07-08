GARFIELD — The Rigby Middle School yearbooks are behind in production due to COVID-19. The school is expecting them in August and will send more information out when they arrive.
Some youth from Garfield are busy playing soccer, participating in clogging camps and doing 4H/FFA projects.
The Rigby YSA Ward started up going to church again together June 28. They meet at 10:00 a.m. at 288 North 3800 East in Rigby (near Rigby Middle School).
Jefferson School District 251 said that people can support the Jefferson Education Foundation by shopping online at Amazon. Shop at smile.amazon.com and select Jefferson County School District No. 251 Education Foundation Inc. Amazon will donate 5% of your purchase to the Education Foundation at no cost to you. For more information see “Life in Rigby” Facebook. The posting was on July 1.
The Rigby Volleyball Team is holding a kids camp again July 14-16. It is for grades 4-6 and grades 7-8. It will be held at the Rigby High School and run by Head Coach Payton Brooks and the coaching staff. The time for grades 4-6 is 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The 7-8 grades will attend from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Be there 30 minutes early. Preregister by emailing rigbyvb@gmail.com. They are wanting to know the athlete’s name and shirt size. More information can be found on the “Life in Rigby” Facebook.
There are 108 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened for husband-wife sealings (marriages) as of July 6.
The Stake Presidency of the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the return to a shortened sacrament meeting on Sundays. It began July 5. The three wards that attend in each church building will combine to have a meeting of 99 or less people. This is to comply with safety guidelines issued by church leaders and government officials. Because of the limited number of people that can attend, this meeting and subsequent meetings will be attended by invitation only at this time. If you have questions, contact a member of your ward bishopric. Hand sanitizer was available and there was spacing throughout the chapel. No hymn books were provided and face masks were optional. They also stated that at this point church facilities are still not being used for funerals. Graveside services or services held in a home with social distancing are encouraged. There are also no baptisms at this time.
The Rigby First Ward had a ward building cleaning July 2. They needed to RSVP and wear a face mask for precaution.
Happy birthday to: July 11 – Gail Brown.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like put in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-8218.