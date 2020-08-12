GARFIELD — Youth in the Garfield area have been doing acts of service Aug. 2 thru 9. Some of the activities that have been reported are making cookies and taking them to people, writing letters, cleaning up flowerbeds, helping family members, the community and neighbors in many ways. This has been for the Rigby South Stake Youth Service Initiative.
•
Farmers in the area have been harvesting another crop of hay and gardens are growing well with the warm weather that we have been having.
•
The Rigby First Ward Relief Society will have a Donut Drive Thru and ministering interviews from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aug. 13 at Joanna Johnson’s house.
•
Space Camp was held last week at the Rigby High School. They learned about rovers, teamwork, and coding. The community rocket launch took place Aug. 8.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward gave service by painting a fence Aug. 3. This was for their family home evening activity.
•
Rigby Middle School Cross Country is starting up again. Their first practice will be eight are invited to participate. There will be two teams this year. One for the Rigby Middle School and one for the Farnsworth Middle School. Students wanting to participate must register at registermyathlete.com and also have a physical. Contact Coach Christensen at cchristensen@sd 251.org if you have questions. For more information go to “Rigby Area Youth Sports and Activities” Facebook. Information was posted Aug. 6.
•
The Giving Cupboard is a community resource available for people in Jefferson County in need of food. It is a drive thru food distribution from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the third Saturday. It is located at 153 N. 3900 E. Rigby. People will be given fresh, frozen and canned goods.
•
The Rigby South Stake Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints along with the Stake Relief Society have asked that the members of the Stake assist in the “We’ve got your back” service project on “Just Serve.” It is sponsored by Pay IT Forward Jefferson County and the Crown of Life Church. They are needing help gathering up school supplies for approximately 225 children right here in our Rigby community. Each ward has specific school supply items that can be donated. The ward relief society presidencies in each ward are organizing the project in their own wards. Contact them with questions on what the specific items are and where to drop them off. The items need to be turned in by Aug. 14.
•
The Garfield First Ward is in need of pencils, colored pencils (12 pack) and lined binder paper in assistance for the above service project. See the ward Facebook for more information and for where to drop off the items. If there are questions, the ward Relief Society Presidency can also be contacted.
•
Happy Birthday to: August 14 – Meagan Portman; August 15 – Owen Gessel.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries, you would like to have in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.