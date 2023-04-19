GARFIELD — People in Garfield woke up to new snow on April 13. Prior to this we were getting Spring type weather during the days. It is reported that some people’s spring flowers like tulips, daffodils and iris are up several inches out of the ground.
The power was out in the Garfield area the afternoon of April 13. It was reported that this was due to a power pole being knocked down on County Line Road. The road was closed from near Highway 20 to 3700 East for repair.
Jefferson Joint School District 251 has a Teacher Professional Development Day on April 21 so there will be no school for the students.
The Garfield 1st Ward Elders Quorum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a Corn Hole Activity on April 13. A dinner was also served.
It was reported that Elden Simmons is working on his Eagle Project. He is organizing a fun run and food drive. This is a family friendly activity 4 — 6 p.m. on April 21 at the Jefferson County Lake. This will be a mile run and 5–K with awards for winners. Participants must donate food to enter the run. The food will be given to families in need. You do not need to run to donate. Walkers are welcome. If you have questions call 208–821–0245.
Hallee Miller earned her FFA State Degree. it was reported that for this award she had to write a 20 page paper about their family ranch, cattle, and meat processing business. She then had to have a 30 minute interview about her paper. She won State for her category.
The Garfield 2nd Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having an activity at 7 p.m. on April 20 at the church. They will be giving tips on cleaning and organizing. It will be a night of fun videos, two presenters and prizes. Refreshments will also be served.
Rigby Mountain Bike Team has a parent/student meeting at 7 p.m. on April 20 at the Rigby Middle School auditorium. This is for current 5th graders and up. For more information email: rigbymtb@gmail.com or Facebook: #RigbyMTB.
Funeral services for Larry Beach, of Garfield, were held on April 11. The Garfield 1st Ward provided a luncheon for the family. The burial was at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society will have their Gardening Activity at 7 p.m. on April 20 at the church. Topics include: growing zones, when to plant, greenhouse growing and raised gardens. A children’s class will be provided.
Happy Birthday to: April 21 — Savannah Gessel; April 23 — Angela Eastmond; April 25 — Trek Turner, Amanda Acor, Darlene Harris
Lunch Menu for Jefferson Elementary School: April 19 — Spaghetti with Sauce, Corn, Fruit, Milk; April 20 — Pizza Ripper Combo, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk, Cookie; April 24 — Mini Corn Dogs, Black Beans, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; April 25 — Popcorn Chicken, Steamed Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit, Milk; April 26 — Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News. please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 (text or call) or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
