GARFIELD — People in Garfield woke up to new snow on April 13. Prior to this we were getting Spring type weather during the days. It is reported that some people’s spring flowers like tulips, daffodils and iris are up several inches out of the ground.

The power was out in the Garfield area the afternoon of April 13. It was reported that this was due to a power pole being knocked down on County Line Road. The road was closed from near Highway 20 to 3700 East for repair.


