GARFIELD — Rigby City Library Cards are currently on sale at a discounted rate. This will go thru the end of Nov. Contact the library located at 110 N. State Street for the details. Their phone number is 208–745–8231. They are open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.