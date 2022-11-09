GARFIELD — Rigby City Library Cards are currently on sale at a discounted rate. This will go thru the end of Nov. Contact the library located at 110 N. State Street for the details. Their phone number is 208–745–8231. They are open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Rigby City Library is looking for tree donations, wreaths or raffle items for the “Festival of Trees.” There is more information on the “Rigby Festival of Trees Facebook.” The Festival of Trees will be held Nov 29 – Dec. 3.
It was reported that McKinley Maxfield placed 3rd at the Swimming district competition in the butterfly. She will also be competing at the State Swim Meet.
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is meeting 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. tonight at the church to make some crafts. They will be making door hangers (Hello Pumpkin, Welcome, Merry Christmas), set of 3 candle sticks with tea lights, and a set of 2 cone fabric trees.
The Wall of Warmth coat distribution in Rigby will be Nov. 14 – 25 on the fence in front of the Rigby Rodeo Grounds. (355 Centennial Lane, Rigby). If you have clean, gently used coats that you would like to donate for “The Wall of Warmth” they can be dropped off thru Nov. 11 at the local businesses Crown of Life Church.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having choir practice at 11:15 a.m. on Sundays at the church in the Relief Society Room. They are working on Christmas songs and a song for Thanksgiving. People are invited to come participate.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having an activity 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 17. Meet in front of the church at 6:30 p.m. to carpool to the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center.
The Garfield 1st Ward will have a “Linger Longer” after church meetings on Nov. 13. Meet in the cultural hall for a quick get together and time to visit with each other. Bring a finger food to share if you want to.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having a potluck luncheon 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the church. Bring a favorite food and meet in the Relief Society Room.
Stake Conference for the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the stake center and other church buildings in Garfield. There is also an adult session at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the stake center.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 12 – Megan Crawford; Nov. 14 – Kara Godin; Nov. 15 – Amy Yorgesen.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
