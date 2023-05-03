GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. on May 3 at Diane Meyer’s home. The book discussion will be on “Anxious People” by Fredrick Backman.

Tanner Parker, son of Jon and Kasandra Parker of Garfield, recently received his mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in Honduras. He starts his mission on August 11.


