GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. on May 3 at Diane Meyer’s home. The book discussion will be on “Anxious People” by Fredrick Backman.
Tanner Parker, son of Jon and Kasandra Parker of Garfield, recently received his mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in Honduras. He starts his mission on August 11.
Trey Armstrong, son of Dee and Sarah Armstrong of Garfield, married Elizabeth J. Goodman. A reception was held on April 22 in Gooding, Idaho.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints announced that the Priesthood Campout, formerly known as Father’s and Sons will be on May 19 — 20. They will be camping at the Warm River camp ground near Ashton.
Young men and young women are invited to play dodgeball 7 — 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. This will be thru May.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: May 3 — Mini Pepperoni Calzone, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk, Cookie; May 4 — Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; May 5 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; May 8 — Rib Q on a Bun, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; May 9 — Chicken Fried Beef, Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; May 10 — Spaghetti with Sauce, Peas and Carrots, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
