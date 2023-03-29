GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. March 29 at Diane Meyer’s home.

Jill Murdock, a resident of Garfield, held a luncheon on March 23 for ladies in her area. She served soup and homemade bread.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.