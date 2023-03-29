GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. March 29 at Diane Meyer’s home.
Jill Murdock, a resident of Garfield, held a luncheon on March 23 for ladies in her area. She served soup and homemade bread.
Martin Gates is working on his Eagle Scout project. He is doing a community clothing drive. He will be collecting clothes from now until April 12. All sizes of clothing are welcome. There will be collection bins at Broulims in Rigby, Rigby’s Ace Hardware(Scottys), and the Crown of Life Church. You can also contact JR Gates, Martin’s Dad, at 208–254–5917 to arrange a pick–up or drop–off. On April 15 there will be a community distribution day to give the clothes back to people in the community. It will be held at the Rigby South Stake Center (106 N. 3800 E.). All are welcome.
Recently the Rigby FFA (Future Farmers of America) put together 37 Travel Pillow Books. Mack Poole and Hattie Harrison delivered these to “Pay it Forward.” The items will be passed on to elementary age children in the community. Thirty three FFA members and agricultural students spent several hours assembling these travel pillows. Agricultural students donated gently used books to put in the pockets. The last phrase of the FFA motto is “living to serve.”
General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held on April 1 — 2. There are 5 sessions of the conference that can be viewed or listened to by anyone. They will be held at 10 am, 2 p.m. 6 p.m. on April 1. Also there will be sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 2. All conference sessions will be streamed live on the live broadcasts page of Church of Jesus Christ.org in more than 70 languages. You can also watch and listen on the General Conference YouTube channel, Gospel Library app, and other radio, television, satellite and digital channels.
Rigby Baseball Registration is now open. There is TBALL (4 — 6), 8U (7 — 8), 10U (9 — 10), 12U (11 — 12). 10U and 12U will have a draft day on April 8. All levels of experience are encouraged to play. See rigbybaseball.org to register and for additional information.
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a humanitarian activity at 7 p.m. on March 30 in the Relief Society Room at the church. They will be coloring activity books and painting jump rope handles. They will also have sugar cookies and sodas that you can add flavored syrup to. It will be a fun night of ladies, service and sweets.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is hosting Jared Halverson from the podcast “Unshaken”. He will share a message on “Stages of Faith and Growing up in God.” The event will be at 5 p.m. on April 23 at the stake center. Ages 14 and older are invited. The fireside will be broadcasted to surrounding Rigby Stakes.
Happy Birthday to: March 30 — Cindy Burton and Rose Ann Stout
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
