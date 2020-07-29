Gauchays hold family reunion

CLARK COUNTY — CORRECTION The Clark County Fair is set for Aug. 13, 14, and 15 instead of that next week in Aug. And from last week, the name of Lisa Brown-Kirkpatrick’s dad is Sid Brown, not Spencer. Spencer is her brother!
•
The City of Dubois and Clark County road crews have been upgrading local roads. Seal coating has been done out on the Monteview road and some in Dubois. Connie Bennett-Barg, Patty Christenson and other local folks have worked as flaggers on the road projects. Clark County Road and Bridge Supervisor Darrin May has been extra busy this summer as he oversees the various projects. A major project is taking place on the connector road from Highway 91 north to the US Sheep Experiment Station (USSES). That road is closed for now as the bridge over Beaver Creek is being replaced.
•
The annual Gauchay family reunion at the Steele Creek Campground in Kilgore took place last week. Mark Christenson, Robin Robinett and Patty Christenson worked for many months to get everything ready for the event. Family members and friends alike all enjoyed a Thursday through Sunday camping reunion.
•
MaryAnn Fitzwater of Dubois had the pleasure of a reunion with her five children (Sarah, Rachel, Rebeca, JW and Loni) recently. She and her children along with their spouses and children had a good time camping and visiting in Clark County.
•
Bonnie Stoddard was glad to have a visit from her granddaughter, Devori Beckman-Spangler of Friend, Neb. Devori, her husband Matt and their son Jack stayed a week with her parents, Wade and Vicki Stoddard-Beckman in Roberts. They got to have time together with Devori’s brother Sedar, his wife Danna, and daughter Winston of Idaho Falls.
•
Kendal and Linda Andrus of Ririe stopped in at Bonnie Stoddard’s for a visit as they returned from a reunion in Montana. Linda is Bonnie’s cousin.
•
Former Clark County deputy Court Clerk Angie Calzadias and family recently moved from Dubois to El Paso, Texas. She reported that they made it there safely and are settling into their new home.
•
Allyn and Jan May of Dubois have roof work to do on their house. They had a Saturday work party where Allyn said there were “a little of both our families here.” It’s fun to see families working together on house projects.
•
Jolene Johnson of Dubois has been learning to fly fish with Mr. & Mrs. N. Tavenner in Birch Creek.
•
Laura and Dave Langston-Beard hosted former Dubois resident Sherrie Mead and her grandson Brodie. Sherrie got to visit friends in the area as they stayed here for a week.
•
Near the railroad tracks in Dubois, there has been a major landscape change. The Conoco “bulk plant” oil tanks, owned by former mayor Mac Wagoner, were removed. There is still the Wagoner Oil company shop there.
•
Royce Eddins is working on a unique 4-H project. He has a mustang horse named Feather. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) sponsors the 4-H program and Feather the horse was given to Royce to tame and train by the BLM. He will care for the horse and show him at the Clark County Fair. As the process goes along, Royce will eventually have to sell Feather at a 4-H livestock auction.
•
4-H day camps featuring craft projects continue to take place in Dubois. Last week Brenda Laird, director at the Clark County Library, hosted a two-day project. The 4-H students made items from toilet paper/cardboard tubes.
•
People’s Choice Awards will be given at the upcoming Clark County Fair. There are three creative open class contests for all ages. The contests have a COVID-19 pandemic theme. One is a photo contest, one is entitled “Isolation crafts,” and the other is “Most Creative Mask.” Check with the Ag Extension office for more details. While you’re there, you may also purchase tickets for the raffle drawing with the prize being a Dell Inspirions 13” two-in-one laptop computer.
•
Jack (Kathy) Hensley of Dubois has now become the proud owner of a side-by-side UTV. He looks good as he zips around Dubois in his white Razor!
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Amber Morgan Kidd and Nichole Nordstrom; July 30 – Mia Andrea Figueroa, Nico Maldonado, Cache T. Quayle, Tod Shenton and Connie Bennett-Barg; July 31 – Tyree Bronco Laird, Adam Spencer King, Heather Morton and Richard Tomlinson; Aug. 1 – Ryan Jesus Vazques, Jason Jesus Vazques, Emily Locascio, Hadley Marie Hoggan, Jaci Lamb Taylor, Annette Egan, and Laurie LoveAll Small; Aug. 2 – Joaquin E. Gonzales, Kristie Laird, and Taylore Weibe; Aug. 3 – Allie Rogers, Mary Edwards, Cheque Gonzales, Pamela Hawk, Amber Gardner, and Natalie Hawkins; Aug. 4 – Alison Kellom, Anne Frederiksen, Brayson Bramwell, Molly Ann Small, Shayla Hensley, Tiffany Bitsoi, Dirk Tavenner, and Averi Jo Quayle.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings to: today – Jarid & Rebeca Heiken; July 31 – TJ and Loni Williams; Rob Kristie Laird; Tod and Carolyn Shenton; Aug. 1 – Travis and Sabrina Burton; Aug. 3 – Tyson and Maggie May Smith; Cory and Sara Fisher, John and Barbara Dallas-Kidd; John and Teresa Danks; Aug. 4 – Tony and Jodi Milner; Lee and Kris Russell.
Happy fishing and other summer fun to you all! Please do keep me posted about your fishing adventures. Feel free to call or text me with “news that is fit to print.” Thanks kindly.