Gearing up for Girls Camp

GARFIELD — Girls Camp for Garfield First Ward is coming up. It will be held in the Palisades area from July 23 to 26. The ward prepared for the camp during a recent mutual.1
•
The Garfield Sixth Ward Young Women’s Camp will be July 29 through Aug. 1.
•
The Garfield First Ward Relief Society will be hosting a progressive dinner at 7 p.m. July 11. This is for the ladies in the community. Meet at Emily Cook’s home.
•
The Garfield First Ward Relief Society lesson schedule for July is: July 7 — “Come Follow Me”; July 1 through 7 and July 14 — “How Can I Understand” (Soares); July 21 — “”Come Follow Me”; July 15 through 21 and July 28 — Hearing His Voice” (Homer).
•
Steveo and Heidi Turner and their family visited the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. They also visited Bandolier National Park in New Mexico.
•
Josh and Jill Park and their family came from Star Valley to visit Jill’s parents Wayne and Eva Smith.
•
Gaylen Somers is busy planting potatoes.
•
Garfield Sixth Ward had a large turnout to their “Who’s Coming To Dinner” and got to know one another.
•
The Spanish Ward released the Relief Society Presidency. Former presidency was President: Katie Anderson; First Counselor: Natividad Romero; and Second Counselor: Virna Waters. The new Presidency is: Relief Society President: Aisha Nalder; First Counselor: Rebecca Tedford; Second Counselor: Rosa Pardo; and Secretaries: Cruz Eames and Erika Gonzalez.
•
Ashton Anderson and Leah Hammar will be baptized July 6 in the Spanish Ward.
•
Mini Navarro had her quinceañera last Saturday at the Zumba building in Rigby. It was well-attended, and she looked beautiful.
•
Rexburg’s Ray Rigby, a cousin to Norma Rounds, recently died. Numerous people attended his funeral last week. Ray was a man whose life of joy and service made an unforgettable imprint upon countless people. Norma and Ray went to school in Garfield together and then later went to high school together at Madison. Ray served his country in World War II as a B29 flight engineer. After returning home and successfully graduating from the University of Idaho Law School, he served as county prosecuting attorney for Madison County.