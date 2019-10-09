German brothers pass through Dubois during cross-continent bike trip

CLARK COUNTY — The weather has been conducive to many days of blue skies with clouds that mostly held off raining or snowing to allow continued potato harvest. Some hay farms had a third cutting; perhaps there has been enough wind to dry out the cut grass that had to be baled. In between that work, folks have found time to attend ball games, go fishing, hunting and visit families far and near.
•
Hunting in the area recently were Clark County High School graduate Peri Thomas and his son Spencer. They bagged an elk Oct. 2. Peri’s mom Lucy Thomas, of Dubois, is now in the Carriage House rehab center in Rexburg. Tim Thomas and his youngest sister Cara Thomas Lands said their mom likes visitors.
•
Shawna Williams and Patty Whitaker of Dubois recently took a road trip to Pendleton, Ore. There they attended the rodeo.
•
Three brothers from Germany rode their bicycles through Dubois and took a rest break near Hodges Park last week. Dominik, Florian and Marcel Berger started their American continent tour in Canada and will ride through the U.S. down to Mexico during the next few months.
•
The Spencer City Council unanimously voted to give $1,500 to the Clark County Fire Department. They offered their appreciation for the men and women who helped protect Spencer from the three fires that endangered the town this past summer.
•
Sandy McClure of Spencer reported the first big snowstorm brought in 7 inches of snow.
•
The Dubois Lions Club continues to plan and prepare for the 70th annual Turkey Shoot which will take place at the Community Center. There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive Oct. 15 hosted by the Lions Club in Dubois. Contact Jerry Pfenninger for more info and to sign up to donate blood.
•
Bonnie Stoddard said the annual calendar drive has begun. The Dubois Lions Club Scholarship calendar lists birthdays and anniversaries of people in Clark County and areas beyond. To provide information, contact Bonnie Stoddard.
•
Clark County elected officials took part in the annual conference of state elected officials in Boise during the week of Sept. 23. Those in attendance from Clark County were Clerk Judith Maldonado, Treasurer Lana Schwartz, Assessor Carrie May, Coroner Brenda Laird, Commissioners Greg Shenton and MaCoy Ward and Emergency Management Director Jill Egan.
•
National Honor Society at Clark County High School had its new member induction ceremony Sept. 30. President Gaby Hernandez presided over the ceremonies along with club adviser Michelle Stewart. Vice President Aldo Acosta led the Pledge of Allegiance. A brief history of the National Honor Society was shared by Superintendent Paula Gordon. Then the new candidates were introduced and inducted into NHS. Keynote speaker for the evening was Sherry Locascio, a teacher at CCHS. Other teachers, parents, students and friends who were at the ceremony then had refreshments together. Members in the local NHS chapter now include Gaby Hernandez, Joni Grover, Aldo Acosta, Samantha Arriaga, Macaela Baker, Brian Murdock, Ivy Shifflett and Bubba Summers.
•
Matthew Murdock, son of Amy and Brett Murdock of Dubois, is on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Mexico. Amy said he is doing well.
•
Dubois Community Baptist Church hosted a “Bring a Friend Sunday” Oct. 6. Weekly events at the building on South Oakley street include a 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday GED preparation and a citizenship test prep/study time. It is also a time for “language exchange” for non-native English speakers to stop in to practice their English conversation skills. In exchange, they can share their native language. At 7 a.m. Friday mornings there is usually a men’s breakfast. All are welcome to that mealtime.
•
The WarCats football team had a game in Challis Oct. 4. They have had a great season under the leadership of coach Brett Murdock and in cooperation with the Water Springs school in Idaho Falls.
•
Bobcat volleyball teams recently played in a few home games. In a Tri-match with North Gem and Mackay, the varsity team beat North Gem and then lost to Mackay. Coach Judith Maldonado said as she watches the girls play, she sees how they have improved. She said “they are more collected and have more faith in each other” as they play. The Bobcats played at ShoBan Oct. 8 and will play at home during Homecoming Week.
•
Clark County Bobcats will have a week of homecoming Oct. 14 through 18. Check local posts or call the school district office for a list of the planned events.
•
A community soup supper is planned for Oct. 18 after the homecoming football game. The Beaver Creek Ward, Dubois Community Baptist church, and other community members will provide food for the meal. It will be held at Lindy Ross Elementary. Contact Danette Frederiksen if you’d like to help.
•
A couple of events will be happening in November. On Nov. 2 there will be a Turkey Shoot at the Dubois Community Center and Nov. 9 there will be a Search and Rescue wild game dinner at Lindy Ross Elementary. In December, vendors and shoppers are needed for the December Holiday Bazaar and pinochle players are requested. The date for it is not set yet. Contact Laurie Small for more info.
•
Happy Birthday today to Tristen Kidd, Nikelle Hillman, Valeria Maxwell and Samantha Farr; Oct. 10 – Paulina Garcia, Sam Kellom, Conn Crezee, Becky Nordstrom and Jeff Eddins; Oct. 11 – Brad Collins, Nichol Finck, Travis Burton, Vicki Grover, Cory Foster and Clarissa Tavenner; Oct. 12 – Raul Raya, Jill Grover and Tracy Rogers; Oct. 13 – Reagan Pancheri, Teresa Guitierrez, Yalina Agular and Jenny Sperl; Oct. 14 – (Columbus Day) – Keith Stewart, Avery Cardenas, Kiera Sepulveda, Angie Calzadais, Lupe Marquez and Wm. Glenn Haight II; Oct. 15 – Linda Schleiger, Ginger Ward, Mary Ellen Viruegas and Tallon Beattie.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Ryan and Angie Sepulveda and Brad and Joann Pickering; Oct. 10 – Ina and Jerry Nordstrom; Oct. 15 – Marie and Frank Young and Cameron and Carissa Davis.
Bye for now!