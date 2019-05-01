GARFIELD—Megan Clements, a Rigby High School senior, is one of six semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholar Award from the Idaho Area. Over the past three years, she's has had perfect scores, straight A's, and is a 4.0 student. Megan is also in the running for Rigby High School Valedictorian. She is an active student: in the Rotary Club, on the soccer and track teams, and part of the band. She also started an ASL Club during her freshman year. If selected, Megan will be one of a maximum of 161 students to be recognized for the Presidential Scholars Award and she'll get an all-expense paid trip to the White House for the ceremony.
Rigby's 5th Annual Dancing with the Stars was held April 22. A big congratulations to Kasandra Parker. She walked away with the win and the mirror ball trophy.
Jaysen Gessel took 8th at the YMCA Invitational in Boise over the weekend in pole vaulting for men's and Ashley Jenson and Megan Clements both took 9th for women's. There were 28 schools that attended. Good job to our Garfield athletes!
Kevin and Natalie Jenson spent 5 days in Mesquite and St. George Area last week. They spent time with their daughter Jessika and her boyfriend Kameron Barney and their family, and Natalie's brother Jerry Hampton. They went razor riding and motorbiking in Colorado City and in Mesquite. It was 80 to 90 degrees and they all have a great time enjoying the nice weather. Jessika rode the Mesquite Motocross track and learned to do triple doubles. She was excited!
Daryl and Diane McMillian enjoyed their Easter by traveling to Blackfoot.
The Garfield Single Adults are multiplying and they need a new Elder's Quorum.
The Stake Family History night was held at Doug and Aldene Poole's home on April 29.
Shelly Ogden from Utah formerly from Garfield area wanted to tell everyone from our area hello!
Norma Rounds got to attend the biggest Easter egg hunt that was sponsored by Kathy Holverson in Idaho Falls. Kathy has a big back yard that was filled with Easter eggs. There was money, candy, and a great time.
The Garfield First Ward Primary activity will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the Primary Room.
Gaylen and Julie Somers had a family Easter egg hunt at their home. They had 13 grandchildren there with them and they had a fun time.
The Garfield Single Adults met at Arlo and Barbara Coleman's home. They enjoyed a lesson and a wonderful dinner.
Debra Wilde went to see her son, J.T. Wilde in New York and his family. She enoyed the visit and spending time with the grandkids. It was her granddaughter Lily's 4th birthday. They also attended their niece's wedding in Northern Idaho.
Sam Bird of Garfield First has been called to serve in Tallahassee, Florida. He will be leaving soon.
There's a new family in Garfield, Dax Acor and his family. We'd like to welcome them to our area.