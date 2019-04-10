GARFIELD—Garfield First Young Women and Men had a combined activity on Tuesday. They attended a special program at the Idaho Falls Visitors’ Center.
Samantha Stringham of Garfield First Ward was part of the Idaho Falls Institute choir and performed at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center for a special musical fireside on Sunday. They performed beautiful arrangements of primary songs and a really cool version of Book of Mormon stories.
Garfield First Relief Society will be having an activity “Ladies Who Brunch” on Thursday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the gym. Bring your favorite breakfast or lunch food to share. No nursery but you are more than welcome to bring your children along. If you have a craft you haven’t finished bring it along.
Jaysen Gessel took third in pole vault at the Highland Gold Baton Relays and Invitational varsity track and field event that was held at the Highland High School in Pocatello Track meet on Saturday. Megan Clements and Ashley Jenson tied for second place in pole vault. Megan took sixth place in the 100m Hurdles and Ashley took ninth in the 200m (second for Rigby).
Ilene Mathews went to Utah last week to visit her new fifth great-grandchild. She also has five two-week old kittens at her home that her grandchildren are thanking her for letting them have a new kitten experience.
Stake Easter Music Fireside will be Sunday, April 14 from 5 to 6:00 p.m. Come and celebrate this Easter season and the life of Christ through music.
Garfield First Relief Society sisters come and visit the temple with the sisters on the fourth Friday of every month. The next trip will be Friday, April 26 for the 12:00 p.m. session at the Idaho Falls Temple. Meet at the church at 11:00 a.m. to carpool.
Garfield single adults met at Caralee Gregston’s home Monday night. The lesson was enjoyed after a lovely meal was prepared.
There will be Easter Choir rehearsals each Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the Stake Center for all who wish to participate in an Easter Fireside on April 14. They would love to have your support.
Garfield Sixth Ward Activity Days for the 8 and 9-year-old girls will be at Erin Vehikite’s home every second and fourth Tuesday. Activity Days for 10 and 11 year old girls will also be held the same day from 4 to 5:00 p.m.
Mark your calendar for the Garfield Sixth Ward Young Women’s Camp. It will be held July 29 through August 1. They are looking forward to seeing all the young women. More information will be coming in the next few months.
Garfield Sixth Ward Relief Society additional meeting will be on April 18 at 6:30 p.m. They will be having a birthday party. The theme is the Pursuit of Happiness. There will be a dinner and playing birthday games. Please bring your purse and a white elephant gift. A nursery will also be provided.
Emergency Preparedness—Don’t forget the Law of the Harvest. A little preparation and work now pays big dividends in September. It’s time to spray and prune fruit trees and raspberries and start preparing garden spots.
Ned and Nina Hawkins are working hard to prepare to go to Arizona for the winter so they don’t have to put up with the cold winter here in Idaho.