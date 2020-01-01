MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee is meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at Menan City Hall. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
Ty Cottle, son of Alan and Kim Cottle of Menan and Maci Favilla, daughter of Brent and Melissa Favilla of Zillah, Wash., recently got married. They are having their reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms Saturday at the Menan LDS Stake Center. Individual wards will have the times.
The Menan LDS Second Ward Primary will be having a get-to-know-you day at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Menan red brick church. This is for the children to be able to meet their new teachers for the year. The teachers will have some games to play and there will be doughnuts as well.
Pickleball is still going strong. Anyone is invited to come and play, including those outside of Menan. It will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Menan LDS Stake Center until the weather gets warmer.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 6 – Crispy corn dog, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 7 – Chef’s chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 1 – Kim Chapple; Jan. 2 – Sue Shippen and Becky Barrow; Jan. 3 – Sheila Simon; Jan. 4 – Lori Williamson; Jan. 5 – Rhonda Phillips; Jan. 6 – Brenda Turner.
If you have any thing you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.