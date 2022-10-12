MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 is offering Love and Logic classes beginning from 7–8:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Jefferson Elementary School Library. If you have any questions, please call Rob Close at (208)745–0758 ext. 5106.
The Jefferson School District #251 will have no school Oct. 14 due to Parent Teacher Conferences.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour Theme for this week (Oct. 18 and 19) is: Ghosts and Witches. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library to accommodate all the children that like to come.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 12 – Corn Dog, ketchup, mustard, black beans, corn, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 13 .– Chicken Pot Pie, steamed carrots, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 17 – Chili with chips, French fries, ketchup, mixed vegetables, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 18 – Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 12 – Brandi Thompson Oct. 16 – Wendy Harrison Oct. 17 – Lakyn Walker.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at (208) 317–6518.
