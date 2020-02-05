Gilgers of Dubois travel to Arizona for antique show

CLARK COUNTY — Snow is everywhere, though that is normal for the area this time of year. The winter weather has not kept people in Clark County from getting out to work, school and elsewhere.
Bev and Steve Gilger of Dubois traveled to Mesa, Ariz. for the High Noon Antique Auction and Show. They drove there and took items they have made and antiques they have collected to sell. Bev’s brother, Rawhide Johnson, helps coordinate the event. Bev’s other brother, Bucky, and his wife Robin Johnson also went to the show. They also spent time with Kilgore native Monte Larick and his wife Sandy who live in California. Steve and Bev said they enjoyed the warmer weather, although they were inside most of the time. They rented a house in Mesa that had a hammock outside. When they headed back to Idaho, they said the first snow they saw was in St. George, Utah, where there is usually not snow.
Clark County Clerk Judith Maldonado said this week is the Idaho elected county officials midwinter conference in Boise. It takes place Feb. 4 to 7 this year.
The Dubois Post Office (ZIP code 83423) recently saw the retirement of the officer-in-charge (OIC), also known as Post Mistress Patty Whitaker. Patty has worked for the U.S. Postal Service 31 years. She began working at the Hamer post office in 1988. Then, she worked at the Dubois post office for nearly eight years. When asked her favorite part of the job, she said, “Probably socializing with the customers.” Patty will now have more time for her various hobbies and to keep up with the activities of her children and grandchildren. The interim post office OIC is Angie McCoppin of Rigby.
Dubois Lions Club members who attended the District 39E midwinter conference in Idaho Falls helped with a service project chosen by the district governor. All clubs in the district took part in assembling health/hygiene kits to be donated for humanitarian aid in Idaho Falls. The motto of Lions Club International is “We Serve,” and this provided a way for local Lions to serve those in need in eastern Idaho.
Dubois Lions Club members are still distributing the Clark County community/scholarship calendars. Those who not have received their orders can contact Bonnie Stoddard.
Schools in Clark County School District No. 161 had parent-teacher conferences Jan. 30 in Dubois. Report cards were given out that day. Both Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County Junior/Senior High were abuzz from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CCSD Superintendent Paula Gordon reported the district is once again applying for a 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant. The grant supports the “Bobcats after the Bell” after-school program. The program includes the “mini Bobcats” basketball and cheer teams. The teams perform at home game half-times.
Lifetime friends Janie Shenton Christenson, Bobbi Tavenner Macropoulos and Danette Frederiksen met for lunch in Idaho Falls last week. Janie lives in Idaho Falls and Bobbi lives on Long Island, N.Y. Bobbi was in Idaho Falls to spend time with her mom, JoAnn Tavenner.
Donna Thomas of Dubois was surprised at her home by daughter Shelli and Shelli’s husband Jim Bardsley from Pocatello. They stopped in to see Donna one Sunday afternoon last month. Donna said she was glad she hadn’t gone out for lunch that day after church and could see Jim and Shelli for the first time in 2020.
Bobcat basketball games are coming up. There will be a home game against Sho-Ban at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Then there is a game scheduled Feb. 12 at Taylor’s Crossing.
The Clark County Rodeo Appreciation Dinner with a dessert auction will be at 6:30 p.m. Valentine’s Day.
Happy Birthday today to Miquel A. Garcia, Allyn Millworker May and Koen Tomlinson; Feb. 6 – Greg Hayes and Holly Eddins; Feb. 7 – Connie Shenton Melton, Barbara Kidd, Loren P. Martinez, Tucker Farr, Mike Hickey and Marley Bass; Feb. 8 – Mitch Whitmill, Rebecca Squires, Collette Eddins, MaKina Stuart and Kylee Tomlinson; Feb. 9 – Preslee Nelson and Oliver James Henman; Feb. 10 – Deb White, Sandy Hart, Sherry King, Brittany Billon and Kylee Egan; Feb. 11 – Bennett Schwartz, Kyle Nelson and Justin Williams.
Wedding Anniversary greetings Feb. 6 – Richard and Brittney Tomlinson; Bilseno and Maria Balderas.
Have a happy February and keep on enjoying the snow while we have it! Just go slower as you drive and allow more time to enjoy the view. Keep me posted on any news you’d like to share.