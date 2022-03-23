GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a Women’s Conference on March 12. There was a main speaker and also choices of different classes to attend. People donated many items that will go to help the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls.
•
Karrissa Thornton, daughter of Jason and Heather Thornton of Garfield, recently received her mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. She will be going to the Columbus Ohio Mission and will start on May 16.
•
The Garfield Book Club is reading “The Nightengale” by Kristin Hannah this month. The next meeting will be at 7pm on March 30. Location to be announced later. If you have questions contact Diane Meyers.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a pizza party on March 17.
•
The Rigby South Stake girls’ basketball season has come to an end. It was reported that they played hard and learned a lot of things as they worked together with their teams.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Relief Society Birthday Party at 6:30 pm on April 6 at the church. Dinner will be served. Please bring your “favorite thing” unwrapped for a gift exchange.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has choir practice at 11:15 am on Sundays in the Relief Society Room at the Church.
•
Happy Birthday to: Today – Byrna Stocking; March 24 – Gabrielle Merrill and Brayden Campbell; March 25 – Brandy Anderson and Salisha Carusona; March 27 – Heidi Hook; March 28 – Gavin Robertson; March 29 – Kristina Munns
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.