MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Senior Center has listed their November lunch menu which includes the following: Nov. 16 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, fruit, dessert, and milk; Nov. 21 – Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, fruit, dessert, and milk; Nov. 23 – Chicken thighs, four cheese pasta, vegetable, bread, fruit, dessert, and milk; Nov. 28 – Potato and carrot casserole, rolls, salad, fruit, dessert, and milk; Nov. 30 – Taco Salad, fruit, dessert, and milk.
•
West Jefferson and Clark county schools had a program to honor all veterans on Thursday. Local veterans and community members were invited to the program. The veterans were treated to a lunch prepared by a West Jefferson High School culinary class. The students who prepared the lunch visited with the veterans during and after the luncheon.
The Giving Cupboard has slightly changed their location for Mud Lake distributions. They used to donate in the parking lot beside the Senior Citizens’ building and now they operate just North of that location, behind the Lion’s Club building. You can receive food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 4 p.m.
•
Clean up at the Catholic church has begun. The structure that was destroyed in a fire last year has been removed and only the foundation remains. The members of the church meet in the ALC building at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
•
Happy Birthday to Jaden Hjelm, James Burtenshaw, Paul Gunderson, Jared Dalling, Lucas Hillman. Other birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 17 – Brantli Pancheri, Larry Mecham, Misti Garner, Mayli Murdock Meredith, Tripton Babcock, Patsy Spencer, Eastyn Burtenshaw; Nov. 18 – Charee Richins and Pressli Falter; Nov. 19 – Chris Skidmore, Craig Bingham, Theresa Dalling, Tammy Furness, Leilani Neville, Caleb Ball, Jordyn Torgerson, and Dallin Ivie; Nov. 20 – Mayla Ivie and Spencer Cooley; Nov. 21 – Shawn Williams, Garrison Williams, Tyler Simmons, Keldon Young, Tanis Cherry, Mary Wheeler, Heber Barzee, and Ike Tomlinson; Nov. 22 – Kaden Stoneberg, Rhett Garner, Chloe Moss, Eliza Ashcraft, and Stanley Scott; Nov. 23 – James McNiven.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Gary and Mary Tonkin. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 17 – Frank and Joan Siddoway; Nov. 19 – Kent and Brenda Warner, Vince and Tiffany Barzee; Nov. 21 – Clair and Melina Lovell, Carl and Julene Ball, Lloyd and Donette Engberson; Nov. 22 – Kirt and Janice Williams.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.