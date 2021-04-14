MUD LAKE — The Giving Pantry has rolled out their plans for the spring and summer months for food distributions. The Giving Cupboard staff and volunteers are currently serving 40 to 50 families once a month. Beginning in April, they will be coming to Mud Lake twice a month, on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays. They will be using location next to the Senior Center for their distributions. They have local residents who are volunteering to help the Giving Cupboard Staff.
Rick Caudle has decided to close Rick’s Repair after 21 years in business. Rick plans to spend his time working on his own classic cars. His wife, Debbie works at University of Idaho.
West Jefferson Panther Baseball will have a game at 4 p.m. on April 15 at home with Firth. They will also have a game at 4 p.m. on April 20 at home against North Fremont. Their last game this week will be at 4 p.m. on April 21 against Salmon.
Panther Softball team will have a The Malad Tournament on April 16 and 17 in Malad. They will have a game at 4 p.m. on April 20 at home with North Fremont.
The West Jefferson Junior High Track team will have a meet at 3:30 p.m. on April 14 at Challis. It will be a meet between Challis, West Jefferson and Salmon. The bus will leave at 12 p.m.
The High school track and field teams will have The Lee Cook Invitational at 2 p.m. on April 15 in Carey. The bus will leave at 11:30 p.m.
• Happy birthday to: today – Trevor Skidmore, Kim Yearsley, Lora Lundholm and Rylee Cherry; April 15 – Cliff Soderquist; April 16 – Valyn Jacobs, Katelyn Bitter, Stephen Wrothen and Chad Larsen; April 17 – Budyn Mecham, Tom Vadnais, Katherine Bare, Pat Woodard, Tyler Stoddard, Amberlyn Reeder, Samantha Johns and Daniel Dalling; April 18 – Darla Yearsley, Kyle Jacobs, Lisa Shively and Kolsen Nelson; April 19 – Spencer Brown.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April DATE – Tike and Hazel Cope; April 18 – Doug and Brandy Ward; April 20 – Scott and Melanie Newman.
