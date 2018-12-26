LEWISVILLE—James and Julie Gneiting traveled to Bartlett, Tenn., to attend the baptism of their granddaughter, Camilla Brown, daughter of Ani and Daniel Brown. While there, they had the opportunity of visiting the Christmas decorations at Elvis Presley’s Graceland!
Former Lewisville resident, Bonnie Hansen Savage, 89, passed away on Dec. 12, in Idaho Falls. She was the last of the Chancy and Edith Hansen family to pass away and was married to the late Neal Savage. They made their home in Hamer. Funeral services were held Dec. 17, at the Hamer LDS Church, with burial next to her husband in the Spencer Cemetery.
Dee and Jolene Stoker traveled to Logan, Utah, to attend the Primary Christmas Program of their grandchildren, children of Nathan and KaDee Hoffer. Their ward had over 150 children participating in the program!
Wade and Amy Thornley report that their son, Rhett, made it safely to his mission in Las Vegas, Nev.
Carolyn Skinner recently underwent surgery to place stents in her heart. She is home now, recovering, and would love to hear from her friends.
Orren and Becky Squires report that their son, Collin, will be returning home from his mission in Denver, Colorado, on Feb. 1.
Happy Birthday today to Beth Hennefer! Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 27 – Tyler Walker, Ladd Taylor, Brooklyn Hinckley and Keefer Pincock; Dec. 28 – Marie Mouser, Laura Hayes, Calisa Olinquevich, Nash Poulsen, Damon Ridley and JaBrya Ball; Dec. 29 – Jenna Hernandez and Grant Killian; Dec. 30 – Bryce Raymond, Roy McCarthy, Natalie Dickson, Kaislee Smith and Adam Ward; and Dec. 31 – Kinley Korth.
Here’s wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a most prosperous New Year!