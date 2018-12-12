CLARK COUNTY —As I look out my kitchen window that faces the west, I see our Main Street lighted with Christmas decorations. The snow that has frozen and blanketed the ground sparkles in the bright sun. That same snow crunches underfoot and reflects the night lights.
The Dubois Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 5 was a festive event for our town. Folks gathered first at the Public Library for a chili dinner. Ellen Laird made delicious homemade chili. Her daughter, Librarian Brenda Laird, coordinated the wonderful event. Local author and poet, Quinn Jacobson, read a passage from his book. After that, the group stepped out into the cold where there was a glowing fire and soon the trees lights were on! City maintenance men, Ace Hensley and Derrel Dickson worked several days fixing up the pine tree lights and hanging the streetlamp ornaments. It looks a lot like Christmas around here.
A holiday party for the employees at the US Sheep Experiment Station was held at the Dubois Lions Hall on Dec. 7.
Today is the Lindy Ross Elementary Christmas program. Please call the school for more info.
The Dubois Lions Club Christmas dinner will be at their Hall on Dec. 13. Bonnie Stoddard has been busy there getting ready for their annual dinner. It is on the local calendar to begin at 6 p.m.
Mentor Night at the Clark County High School commons area will be on Dec. 13. It is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Business teacher, Julie Zich is the sponsor for the event. Senior projects will be complete by then and on display for all to see.
Western Springs Cowboy Church in Clark County will be held Dec. 15 at the Dubois Community Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. Come early, stay late, and enjoy great fellowship.
On the local calendar for Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. is the band & choir concert for CCSD #161.
The Beaver Creek Ward will be assembling cheer baskets on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be refreshments and the baskets will be available for pickup and, or delivery.
“The Legend of the Poinsietta” will be the CCHS Science Club’s project on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. All are welcome to the high school science room that afternoon.
Lindy Ross Elementary has a new secretary, Rosa Gomez. She took the place of Judy Maldonado who is the new county clerk.
Basketball season is well underway at CCHS. The Bobcats played a “historical” game on Dec. 4 with two girls on the guys team. Gaby Hernandez and Joni Grover are now on the varsity team. It was a great game with the Bobcats winning over the Taylor Crossing Eagles. Trey Furniss and Jeanette Korrel are coaching that team.
There are home basketball games scheduled for Dec. 14 and 18. Check local listings or call the CCSD office for more details.
Clairissa Jane Frederiksen, of Moscow was married to Dylan Nylon on Dec. 8. The wedding was at their local church in Moscow with many family and friends in attendance. Allene Frederiksen, of Spencer, is her mom. She was able to go early to Moscow to be with the bride. Lyle Holden, also of Spencer, drove to Spokane to visit Todd Bowen and then attended Clair’s wedding. Danette Frederiksen and traveling pal Roy drove to Moscow on Dec.6 for the happy event. Other family members in attendance were Tony and Julie Perez and children (sister of the bride), Valeri & Eric Steigerwald (aunt & uncle of the bride), and Tayler Wm. Hall, brother of the bride.
Charles and Sharon Vadnais, residents of Hamer and Kilgore, have been married now for 54 years. Congratulations to them.
Happy Birthday today to Jaxton Crezee, Brad Finck, Shane Jacobson, Yaetzary Paz, Milly McClure, Onni Lufkin, Dir Schroeder, and Austin Clements; Dec. 13 – Bill Nordstrom, Laura Zweifel, and Taneal Bitsoi; Dec. 14 – Destinee Costello, Shannon Costello, Jeff Ames, Nick Hillman, Carolyn Henman, and John Phillips; Dec. 15 – Jayden Jesus Cisneres, Timena Schneider, Arturo Cisnero, Ashlee Middleton, Callie Kidd, and Kristi Barg; Dec. 16 – Joshua Perez, Celeste Mendoza, Lisa White, Justin Mennear, Jennifer Derryberry, Hermilla Hernandez, and Jim Hagenbarth; Dec. 17 – Jordyn Hurst, Branda Paredes, Dale Gust, and Brandi Lee Stone; Dec. 18 – Johan Trejo and Annabelle Orum.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Felix and Lourdes Rodriguez on Dec. 13; Dec. 15 – Kevin and Laurie Small; Dec. 17 – Jesse and Judy Maldonado.