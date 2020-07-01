ROBERTS — Mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin released a “Proclamation of Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation”, stating that the government of the city of Roberts has declared June to be Law Enforcement Appreciation month in the city of Roberts. Roberts contracts with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department to provide officers for our area. A full copy of the proclamation can be obtained at city hall, or is available for viewing on the city’s Facebook page.
Andy and Jasmine Gonzales welcomed a baby girl at 3:30 a.m. June 7. They named her Melanie. She was delivered by Dr. Joseph Watson from the Rexburg Medical Clinic and mom and baby are doing well.
Doug and Belinda Putnam sadly lost their son Jeremy in an accident in Texas.
Happy birthday to: July 1 – Livia Padigimus, Ann Wood, Grant Belnap and Jose Luis Camillo; July 2 – Gracie Marshall, Chealsea Wilde and Rhonda Smith; July 3 – Devan Lee Stibal and Guadalupe Alveraz; July 4 – Matt Robison and Raymundo Cruz; July 5 – Cassi Murdock, Terry Cooley and Terry Schuetz; July 7 – Benson Robison and Brandi Jackson.
Happy anniversary to the following: July 7 – Alex and Holly Anhder.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.