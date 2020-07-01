Grover and Shifflett girls take on a muddy rodeo

CLARK COUNTY — Tubb and Jeri Tavenner of Dubois went camping in Birch Creek. They had good times fishing and hanging out in Jeri’s old stomping grounds.
Betty Tarran has returned to her summer place in Spencer. She spends the winter months in Utah.
Longtime Dubois resident and former Magistrate Judge Mildred “Millie” McClure passed away June 19. She had been living in Idaho Falls. Memorial services were held for her on June 27 at St. Luke’s Epicopal Church in Idaho Falls. Graveside services were held after that at the Dubois Cemetery. Millie was a well-loved member of Clark County. She and her husband Charles had four children.
A house in Dubois built on North Oakley in 1949 for the US Forest Service is now getting new siding. Bonnie Stoddard recalled that the forest ranger then was Ed Maw. He came to Dubois before the house was built and lived in an apartment, which is now the Lions Hall, until the house was ready for him.
Donna Thomas went to Pocatello to be with her daughter Shelli last weekend. Condolences to Shelli’s husband, Jim Bardsley, upon the passing of his dad.
Amber Javaux Obert from Eagle, Idaho stopped in for a visit. She stayed overnight in Dubois with her cousin Danette Frederiksen. She was visiting Teton and Yellowstone national parks with friends.
Richard and Melissa Lundgren of Dubois are first time parents. Their son was born on June 25. Congratulations to the happy family!
Angie Calzadais and family will be moving to El Paso, Texas. Her husband, Alvino, works in construction. Angie and her three children will leave a big hole in our community. She said she will miss her job in the county clerk’s office and good friends in Dubois. She hopes that friends will visit her in Texas.
Joni Grover, Elle and Ivy Shifflett enjoyed the Idaho State High School Rodeo in Blackfoot despite the rain that caused mud. Although none of them made it into the Top 20 for the finals, they made a good show for the Clark County Bobcats.
4-H horse projects have been going well in Clark County. A mustang colt is being trained by Royce Eddins. He was able to get the colt through a BLM program. It is amazing to see how well the horse responds to Royce.
The Dubois Lions Hall has new paint is on it. There is also a new floor inside. The hall is used not only for monthly Lions Club meetings, but for various community events as well.
Happy Birthday to: today – Aaron Stewart, Bradley King, Logan Kellom, Nino Corrillo, Jace Arnold and Carrie May; July 2 – Zackary Egan, Kobe Billman, Tyanna Rogers, Chelsea Arnold and Ryan Stoddard; July 3 – David V. Espinosa, Jesus Figueroa, Braxton Kleneno, Caylene Foster, Jayvon Collins and Crystal Black; July 4 – Kasen Ward Ramsdale, Alma Maldonado Karley Korrell and Brady Bowen; July 5 – Maria Guadalupe Martinez, Ethan Stewart, Marie Burkman, Tarri Leonardson, Andrea Rodriguez, Cleste Billman, Alden Marquez and Kaleb May; July 6 – Martha Perez and Pierce Burton; July 7 – Pat Small and Jerry Pfeninger.
Wedding anniversary greetings to: today – Randy and Jill Grover; Osvaldo and Noemi Sanchez; Donald and Marie Burkman; Isaiel and Patricia Aguilar-Guiterrez; July 2 – Orvin and Norma Jorgensen.
Have a fun and safe Independence Day weekend everyone! Let me know of any news you’d like to share here.