Hamer and Terreton elementary students perform at Mud Lake Museum

MUD LAKE — The Community Church of Mud Lake will celebrate the coming Sundays of Advent by lighting Advent candles. Each candle has special significance. In addition to lighting these candles, there will be several relevant sermons with a Christmas theme. Each will be short and sweet to be “child friendly.” There will also be Christmas carols every Sunday and a Christmas program featuring children Dec. 15. All services begin at 10 a.m. and are followed by a time of food and fellowship. The Advent time will conclude on Christmas Eve with a candlelight service from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
West Jefferson High School wrestlers will have the Marsh Valley Tournament at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. They will also travel to Aberdeen for a 5 p.m., Dec. 18 tri-tournament with Aberdeen and South Fremont.
The WJHS boys basketball team will have games at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Malad, at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at American Falls and at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at South Fremont.
The WJHS girls basketball team will have games at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Challis and at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Firth.
The City of Mud Lake will have a Christmas lighting contest Dec. 14 to 21 for all residents in Mud Lake city limits. First prize will be $100, second prize will be $75 and third prize will be $50.
Students from Terreton and Hamer elementary schools sang at the Mud Lake Museum Festival of Trees Dec. 4 and 5. Mr. Haroldsen, the principal, sang and played his guitar with the children. The students participated in a scavenger hunt as they looked at the trees, gingerbread houses and decorations.
School lunch includes the following: Dec. 11 – Dasher’s sub sandwich, pickles, Doritos, orange and milk; Dec. 12 – Yummy nachos, refried beans, salsa, cleley sticks, grapes and milk; Dec. 13 – Hot dog, sprinkled fries, condiments, watermelon and milk; Dec. 16 – Chicken sandwich, seasoned fries, pickles, pineapple, condiments and milk; Dec. 17 – Tacos, corn, peaches and milk; Dec. 18 – Chili, crackers, applesauce, Mrs. Claus Cinnamon rolls and milk.
Happy birthday today to Bill Locasio, Carson Engberson, Madeline Newman, Ayden Jensen, Austin Egbert, Elizabeth Shupe and Lane Newman. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 12 – Justus Burtenshaw, Carla Hjelm, Mark Sawicki, Kody Nelson, Riley Caudle and Chantelle Ashcraft; Dec. 13 – Russ Park, Andrew Newman and Jim Perkins; Dec. 14 – Hunter Bean, Nick Hillman, Janice Williams, Stephanie Hjelm, Lindsey Bitter and Brittni Mecham; Dec. 15 – Trina Olsen, Lydia Moss, Richard Heisel, Kent Doc Warner, Kathy Ivie and Ethnie Schaffer; Dec. 16 – Trish Petersen, Phillip Lundholm, Dena Stadtman and Heidi Lou Van Wagoner; Dec. 17 – Robert Bybee, Jaden Burtenshaw, Abigail Williams, Tyson Christensen and Kayla Sanders; Dec. 18 – Mayla Ivie.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 12 – Kurt and Charlene Bare; Dec. 17 – Jared and Trish Dalling.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.