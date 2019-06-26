Hamer Grand Marshals named

The City of Hamer and the Hamer Lions Club are sponsoring a Fourth of July celebration again this year with a parade, dinner and fireworks. Bob and Afton Ellis, Hamer residents, have been chosen as the Grand Marshals for this year’s Hamer Fourth of July parade.
Fifty-seven years ago, Afton Fullmer, a small-town girl from Monticello, Utah, met Bob Ellis from Hamer, who had just returned from a four-year tour of duty with the U.S. Navy. They met at Utah State University. They were married in the Logan Temple in 1962. After graduation from USU, Bob took a job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Lakeview, Oregon. After various refuge management assignments in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Nebraska, he retired in 1992 and returned to Hamer to operate a Red Angus cattle ranch.
During these adventures they had eight children, four boys and four girls. They currently have 36 grandchildren and may soon have their first great-grandchild.
Over the years Bob has participated in Toastmasters Club, Kiwanis, Rotary, Lions Club, reserve deputy sheriff and the Jefferson County Farm Bureau. Afton served in the Home Economist Club, Extension Club, Right to Life, Peace Officers Auxiliary, Lions Club, Friends of the Library and as a substitute teacher for numerous years. They are active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are currently supposed to be retired, but some days are “just tired” tending cows and grandchildren.