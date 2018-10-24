Hamer Lion's holding Bazaar Nov. 2

MUD LAKE—A group of Seniors took a campus visit to BYU Idaho on Friday. They were able to tour the campus and visit with professors and representatives from each of the majors.
Parent/Teacher Conference will be Oct. 25. There will be no school for students in Preschool-5th grade. There will be early release at 2:17 for grades 6 to 12. Teacher conferences will be from 9 am to 8 p.m. Teachers will have meal breaks from 12-12:30 p.m. and 5-5:30 p.m. You can visit your child’s class at a time that is convenient for you, unless you have been appointed a time by your child’s teacher. There will be no school for all students on Oct 26.
Terreton First Ward will have a chili and soup dinner at 6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. They will have a trunk-or-treat in the parking lot at 7 p.m.
West Jefferson Lions Club had a trap shoot last week. There was a breakfast and lunch. The lunch included burgers, chili, and pie. It was at the West Jefferson Senior Center in Mud Lake. The trap shoot was all day long as well as bingo.
The Hamer Lion’s Club will have a bazaar on Nov. 2 at the Hamer Elementary. There will be a roast beef dinner at 5:30 p.m. and an auction at 7 p.m. The Hamer Lions Club supports scholarships, the Fourth of July celebration, the school, public library, emergency services, Easter egg hunt, sight and hearing testing, highway cleanup, rodeo club, Distinguished Young Women of West Jefferson and the needy.
The Community Church of Mud Lake will have the Harvest Festival on Nov. 3 at the West Jefferson Senior Center. They will have a lamb and roast beef dinner at 5:30 and an auction at 7 p.m. They will be announcing future plans for the Community Church. Auction proceeds support the church building maintenance and local mission projects. You can donate items or services to be auctioned. Contact Kay at 208-663-4495.
School lunch menu for the week includes the following: Oct. 24 – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh fruit combo, cheese-its, and milk; Oct. 25 - Ham and cheese pockets, carrots, fruit salad, M & M cookie, and milk; Oct. 29 - Beef stew, wheat rolls, celery sticks, pears, peach cobbler and milk; Oct. 30- Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, fries, mixed fruit, mustard, pickles, ketchup and milk; Oct. 31- Pepperoni pizza, salad with ranch dressing, sugar peas, apples, juice bars, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Morgan Jemmett, Shad Williams, Brice Petersen, and Tiffany Lee. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 26 – Jake Haroldsen; Oct. 27 – Bronson Kimbro, Michelle Murdock, and Matt Rady (in memory); Oct. 28 – Aiden Stoddart, Logan Ricks, Darren Wood, and Keith Rady; Oct. 29 – Marie Wadsworth, Traci Soderquist, and John Pugmire; Oct. 30 – Tony Sauer, Hailey Petersen, Ryan Garner, Laural Dalling, Wesley Wadsworth, Trevor Smuin, Amber Williams, and Kade Gneiting; Oct. 31 – Lawson Bare, Carol Olsen, Dorthy Mitchell (in memory).
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following Oct. 25 – Dave and Jana Simmons; Oct. 26 – Kent and Shelma Miskin, Lanny and Jimi Sue Burtenshaw.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856.