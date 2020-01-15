GARFIELD — Norma Rounds has an infection she is trying to get rid of. She is currently at the Life Care Center in Idaho Falls.
This summer there will be a Stake Girls Camp June 15 to 19. The camp will be held at Rock Creek Girls Camp in Ashton, Idaho. More information will come later.
Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society activity “Garfield’s Got Talent” was held Jan. 9 at the Garfield Church. There were several quilt displays, artwork displays, canning, sewing, cinnamon rolls, dance performances (clogging, Irish step, and contemporary), crocheted items (Afghan, booties, toy), goat milk soap, “poetry from the heart”, wood burning art and cross stitch. There were also demonstrations on shoe lace tying, creative physical education activities with hula hoops, and a violin performance with piano accompaniment.
Congratulations to Colton and Melissa Hammar (daughter of Gaylen and Julie Somers) on the birth of their son. Ilya James Hammar was born Jan. 8 and weighted 7 lbs. 6 oz.
There will be basketball pick up games every Thursday night starting at 9 for the Garfield LDS First Ward Elders. The first event was Jan. 9 at the Rigby South Stake Center.
Pickleball will be held at 9 p.m. every Thursday in the Garfield LDS Church gym. All are welcome, regardless of experience.
In June of 2019, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced student reading for seminary would align with “Come, Follow Me.” This means the Book of Mormon reading eighth grade seminary students will begin in January will count toward Seminary Graduation.
Hunter Anderson, son of Josh and Katie Anderson, qualified for Team Idaho’s Roster for the Christmas Clash Duals for the Gold Team.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson spent a week in Mesquite, Nev. and St. George, Utah last week. They went down with Natalie’s brother Jerry Hampton and his wife Jacqueline. They went sight-seeing and road razors.