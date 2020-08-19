MENAN — Dean and Barbara Hancock of Menan welcomed a new grandchild. Dallin and Laura Hancock of Rigby had a baby boy and named him Madden. He joins big brothers Paycen and Teague and big sister Hollyn. Grandparents are also Tracy and Cindy Thompson.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library has asked that when you come into the library, that you wear a mask for the safety of you and others that come in due to the E.I.P.H. guidelines that are set forth in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch will be provided 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. The Summer Lunch Program will end on Aug. 20.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 19 – Marilyn Nielson; Aug. 22 – Ashley Horman and Cheri Raymond; Aug. 23 – Paula Eames.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.