LEWISVILLE — Gary and Lora Kearsley are grandparents again. Their daughter, Melissa Smith, and her husband, Dallin, had a baby boy on Dec. 11, in Gilbert, Arizona. He weighed six pounds, fifteen ounces, and measured 19 and one–fourth inches long. His name will be Rhett Ricky Smith, and he joins big brother, Reid, age 13 months.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.