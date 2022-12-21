LEWISVILLE — Gary and Lora Kearsley are grandparents again. Their daughter, Melissa Smith, and her husband, Dallin, had a baby boy on Dec. 11, in Gilbert, Arizona. He weighed six pounds, fifteen ounces, and measured 19 and one–fourth inches long. His name will be Rhett Ricky Smith, and he joins big brother, Reid, age 13 months.
•
Shalisa Melgaard, daughter of Judd and Janette Melgaard, recently graduated from BYU–Idaho with a Bachelor's Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.
•
Wade and Amy Thornley have received word that their son, Logan, will be released from serving in the New Jersey Morristown Mission on Jan. 3. He will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 9:00 a.m.
•
The two Lewisville wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be switching their Sunday meeting times, beginning in January 2023. The First Ward will begin their meetings at 9:00 a.m. and the Second Ward will start at 11:30 a.m. The Lewisville First Ward will be the agent ward, and Paul Korth will be responsible for scheduling the meeting house and outdoor shelter.
•
Leland Smith recently completed his stint as interim sheriff of Clark County, following the recent resignation of Sheriff Clements.
•
Wade and Dorothy Ball's grandson, Matt Hansen, of Idaho Falls, is a finalist in the recent Big–Game Hero contest. The man or woman who finishes first will win the statewide Commissioner's Kaibab Mule Deer Hunt in Arizona and $25,000. The contest closed on Dec. 15, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 23. Matt, an avid hunter, is the son of LeAnn Ball Hansen and the late Jim Hansen.
•
On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, both Lewisville wards will just meet for Sacrament Meetings.
•
Brock Murray recently graduated from the Rexburg College of Massage Therapy.
•
There will be a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints Multi–Stake Dance held on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Ririe Stake Center at 14061 North 130 East, from 9:00–11:30 p.m.
•
J. Dudley Tucker, 91, passed away in Mesa, Arizona on Dec. 13. He was raised in Menan and farmed in Jefferson and Bonneville counties. A private family graveside service will be held on Dec. 21, at the Lewisville Cemetery.
•
Happy Birthday to Hub Quade and Micaela Hernandez! Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 22 – Ryan Holman; Dec. 23 – Andrew Sauer; Dec. 25 – Cory Bates; Dec. 26 – Beth Hennefer and Roczen Ashbocker; and Dec. 27 – Ladd Taylor and Brooklyn Hinckley.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.