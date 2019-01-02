Harkness' take trip to Disneyland

ROBERTS—Roberts 1st and 2nd Ward combined for a Christmas service last week. They had a few musical numbers by all of the primary children, as well as a song by the youth. Sheila Scott sang a beautiful solo piece.
•
Ian and Marie Wright’s daughter Sharlie from Logan, Utah, came up to visit for the holidays. Sharlie and her three daughters went to Kelly Canyon to practice snowboarding, then celebrated Marie’s birthday by making a dinner of her choice.
•
Gale Scrivner traveled to Boise to spend the holidays with her daughter Kim.
•
Ethan and Rebecca Harkness surprised their children with a trip to Disneyland, rather than presents. They traveled to California from Dec. 21 to 26. They spent two days at Disneyland and one day at California Adventures. Christmas Eve they went to Medieval Times in Buena Park. They were able to spend Christmas with Rebecca’s family in California, along with many of her cousins, aunts, and her grandmother whom she is very close to.
•
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 3—Geoff Padigimus, Sheila Simon; Jan. 4—Remy Tomchak, Zachary Green, Aydin Justin Berrett; Jan. 5—Christa Quigley, Jordan Robison, Jason Hillman, Linda Gailey; Jan. 6—Kayden Young, Carlee Merlene Wilde, Justin Vance; Jan. 7—Maxwell G. Hayes; Jan. 8—Tom Hill, J.T. Berrett, Cheryl Ball, Larry Bergmann, Raeola Russell.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.