LEWISVILLE — Due to Covid–19 restrictions, private family funeral services were held for the late Nona Call Hunter Dec. 23 at the Lewisville First Ward. Long–time Lewisville resident, Nona Hunter, passed away at the age of 99 years on Sunday, Dec. 20. Nona was involved in church and civic affairs throughout her life, and will be missed by many friends and family members. Following the funeral, burial services were held at the Lewisville Cemetery, where she was laid to rest beside her beloved husband, G. Reed Hunter, who passed away in 1981.
•
The Menan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding a Stake Youth Activity at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9. They will be having “Snowball Capture the Flag” fun. All youth in the stake age twelve through 18 are invited to attend.
•
Dustin Judy, of the Annis Ward, and Thad Keetch, of Menan Second Ward were released as members of the Stake High Council. Newly sustained members of the High Council include: Gary Bake, of Grant First Ward, and Cameron Campbell, of Menan Second Ward.
•
This month, the Lewisville Book Club is reading “The Lost Book of Friends,” by Lisa Wingate. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the home of Cheryl Taylor.
•
The LuAnn Camp of D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) has cancelled their January and February meetings. Janeal Nield has been selected as their new First Vice Captain.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults, which will be transmitted over the Church satellite system at 6 p.m. MST Jan. 10. Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Susan will be the speakers. All young single adults (ages 18-30), students who will be finishing high school by the end of April 2021, and married young adults are invited to attend. You can watch it via satellite on BYUtv, or online on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, and other media.
•
Former Lewisville resident, Jill Gneiting Jones’ son, Weston Jones, recently signed to play football for BYU-Provo. The Jones family lives in Michigan. Jill is the daughter of the late Kent and Lorraine Gneiting.
•
Another grandson of Terry and Mary Ellsworth is making news in the sport of team–roping. Eleven–year–old Braden Hutchison, son of Jerome and Kelsie Ellsworth Hutchison, took home the first place belt buckle for team roping at the Day–After–Christmas Roping Event in Arizona, sponsored by RopeFast.com and The Team Roping Production Company. Braden, who was the header, and his partner, Chance Ferreira, the heeler, took home over $4,000 in prize money as well. The family enjoyed basking in the Arizona sunshine this Christmas, and will be headed back home to North Dakota.
•
While his nephews are making news in the team roping, Jace Ellsworth, son of Terry and Mary Ellsworth, recently made news of his own. He took second place in the seventh grade Geography Bee, representing Farnsworth Middle School.
•
James and Julie Gneiting were excited to have their boys, Carson and Tanner and daughter, Olivia home for the holidays.
•
Leland and Lisa Smith and Trinette Southway are enjoying the holidays with their dad, Terry Smith, from Alamosa, Colorado.
•
The Lewisville First Ward was Covid–full to honor Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, as she prepares to serve in the Washington Seattle Mission. She will begin her home missionary training starting Jan. 6, then head out for Washington for 18 months.
•
• The Lewisville First Ward and Lewisville Second Ward Sunday meeting times will change with the new year. The Lewisville First Ward will begin their Sunday meetings at 9 a.m., and the Lewisville Second Ward will start at 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. (until Covid restriction are lifted). Lewisville Second Ward will be the agent ward for 2021. If you need to schedule the building or the shelter, you will need to contact the Executive Secretary, Barrett Gibson.
•
Congratulations to Cora Harper and Alex Krentz, who were married on Dec. 30. A reception was held in their honor at The Venue in Rigby on Friday, Jan. 1 with dancing that evening. Cora is the daughter of Dave and Heather Harper.
•
Happy Birthday: Dec. 30 – Roy McCarthy, Bryce Raymond and Kaislee Smith; Dec. 31 – Kinley Korth; Jan. 2 – John Erickson and George Ellsworth; Jan 3 – Kathy Hernandez and Emily Justesen; Jan. 4 – Kalli Smith, Gayle Sorensen, Franklin Haight and Nicholas Jeppesen; Jan. 5 – Natalie Hinckley and Merrill Tea.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.