LEWISVILLE–Congratulations to new grandparents, Brian and Loretta Meyers! Their daughter, Nitchele Dye and her husband, Devin, of Ucon, are the proud parents of their first child, a baby girl, born Sept. 24. She tipped the scales at six pounds, ten ounces, and was 21 and three-fourths inches long. Her name will be Harper Rhett Dye. Brian and Loretta also welcomed seven little grandpuppies last month.
•
Brady and RaeLyn Maughan and daughters, Elizabeth and Iliana, are moving back to Rexburg this week. RaeLyn will be finishing up her last year for her Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science.
•
Congratulations to newlyweds, Richard and Cristina Kennedy, who were married Sept. 22, in the Manhattan New York LDS Temple.
•
Our sympathies to the Kinghorn family, at the passing of their matriarch, Alice Kinghorn, on Sunday, Sept. 30, in Rigby. Funeral services are pending.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of October. It is “The Mark of a Giant: Seven People Who Changed the World,” by Ted Stewart. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the home of Kerry Eyerly at 7:00 p.m.
•
Glenn Watkins was recently called as the Ward Clerk for the Rexburg BYU-Idaho Young Single Adult 123rd Ward in the BYU-Idaho YSA Eighth Stake. He and Leisa will be serving for an anticipated three years.
•
Sympathies to Gard and Jerrie Flint, at the passing of Gard’s sister, Betty Flint Rapp, 92, of Idaho Falls, on Sept. 21. Funeral services were held Sept. 28, with burial at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
•
Leisa Watkins reports that their son, Devon, and his wife, Michelle Evans Watkins, are currently in Shanghai, China, where they are both teaching English at a local high school. Michelle graduated from BYU-Idaho in 2016, with a major in Mathematics and a minor in English. Devon graduates from BYU-Idaho in 2019, with a major in Art and a minor in Mandarin.
•
We welcome Trinette Southway to Lewisville! She comes here via Alamosa, Colorado. She is the sister of Leland Smith and will be living with the Smith family.
•
David and Heather Harper, and daughter, Cassidy, traveled to Mona, Utah, and participated with their Haflinger ponies in the Fall Festival and Draft Horse Show hosted by Young Living Lavender Farm. Wade and Amy Thornley and boys also participated with their Belgian draft horses. Marvin Melling went along for the ride and enjoyed a nice visit with his mother, who lives in Cedar City, Utah. Leland and Lisa Smith and family and Trinette Southway also went down and helped the Thornley family with their horses. A great time was had by all, and many more ribbons were added to their growing collections. Rhett Thornley topped off the draft horse show season, winning first place in the Amateur Four-Up hitch competition! He will be taking off on his mission to Las Vegas, Nevada, in November.
•
We welcome another new family to Lewisville. Barrett and Andrea Gibson and family of five children have purchased the late Blake and JoAnn Boyce’s home on 3500 East.
•
Brant and Ashley Barney and family have moved into the late Wells Barney’s home while they finish their new home in Menan.
•
The LDS General Conference will be held this weekend, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. It will be televised on KIFI Channel 8, and can also be viewed on LDS.org, BYUtv, the Mormon Channel or YouTube. This year, they are having a General Women’s Session of Conference instead of the Priesthood Session. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 6:00 p.m., for all women in the church and girls age eight years and older. It can be viewed at the Menan Stake Center or on the other channels listed above.
•
Menan Stake Conference will be held next weekend, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Priesthood Leadership meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 3:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. Saturday evening meeting for all adults will be at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday session will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Stake Center. It will also be simul-casted at the Menan red brick church and the Grant church. It will NOT be televised at the Lewisville Church.
•
Happy Birthday this week to: Oct. 4 – Michael Lynn; Oct. 5 – Natasha Meyers; Oct. 6 – Shaylee Taylor, Logan Baird and Emmy Rosenberg; Oct. 7 – Tessa Merrill; Oct. 8 – Alan Aston, Coleen Erickson and Crew Hooper; and Oct. 9 – Dawn Ball, Joy Peterson and Julie Parker.
•
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.