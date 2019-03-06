LEWISVILLE—The Menan Stake is having its Young Men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, March 7, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. Both Lewisville Wards will be playing in the tournament. Depending on their seeding, the boys will play at 6:00 or 7:00 p.m., with the championship game starting at 8:30 p.m.
Our condolences to Greg and Laura Hayes and family, at the passing of Greg’s brother and former Lewisville resident, David Brian Hayes, 60, on Feb. 26, at his home in Idaho Falls. He was Greg’s last surviving brother and had been ill for some time. Private family services will be held at a later date.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will hold their March meeting on Monday, March 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the home of Cindy England, in Grant. The history will be given by Mary Jo Holm, and the lesson, “Rigby Schools,” will be presented by Shirley Lee.
The Lewisville Second Ward has a new Relief Society presidency. Heather Brown was released as president, along with her counselors, Marla Briggs and Megan Lynn, and secretary, Maria Jones. Kathleen Kinghorn was sustained as the new Relief Society President. For her counselors, she chose Carole Ard and Megan Lynn, and Dianne Walker will serve as secretary.
In Menan Stake news, Rodney Boyce, of Lewisville First Ward, was released as First Counselor in the Stake Sunday School presidency; Jason Ard, of Lewisville Second Ward, was sustained in his place.
Josh and Kelsey Hawkes and boys are so excited to have their new baby, Creed, home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Gary and Danyel Hayes’ children participated in the recent Southeast Idaho Gem and Mineral Show, in Pocatello, and made some beautiful showcases, exhibiting some of their rock collections. Son, Gage, age six, took first place in his age division, and daughter, Mylee, age eleven, won a third place ribbon for her exhibit, “Earth’s Treasures.”
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of March. It is “The Girl Who Wrote in Silk,” by Kelly Istin. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Donetta Fife.
Randy and Karen Madsen recently received a mission call to serve in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple Visitors’ Center.
Cora Harper, daughter of Dave and Heather Harper, will return home from her mission to Indiana on March 13.
Congratulations to Barrett and Andrea Gibson, on the birth of their new baby son, Lucas, who was born last month.
The Menan Stake is sponsoring a Deacon’s Basketball Tournament and Skills Day on Saturday, March 9, at 9:00 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center. All deacons in the stake are invited to come and have a fun day playing basketball.
The Lewisville First Ward Cub Scouts are having their annual Blue and Gold Banquet on Wednesday, March 14, at 7:00 p.m, at the church. Theme for the night is “Knights of the Roundtable.” The whole family is invited to come and enjoy a nice dinner and games together.
The Menan Stake is holding a Red Cross Blood Drive today at the Stake Center starting at 1:00 p.m. Remember that to give blood, you must be healthy, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, have not donated blood in the last eight weeks, and are not pregnant. “Healthy” means that you feel well and can perform normal activities. If you have a chronic condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure, “healthy” also means that you are being treated and the condition is under control.
Happy Birthday today to Matthew Selman and Michael Hosey! Other birthdays this week include: March 7 - Carole Ard, Amanda Jones and Dick Jones; March 9 - Patsi Hinckley and Roger Nield; March 10 - Nona Hunter, Boden Brown, Blake McCosh and Jessie Anderson; March 11 - Judy Rosenberg and Olivia Gneiting; and March 12 - Aspynn Lords, Piper Davenport and Kenna Thompson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.