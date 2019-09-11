MENAN — The Menan red brick church is being deep-cleaned today. It will not be used until tomorrow afternoon.
The Menan Stake Center is being deep cleaned tomorrow. It will not be used until Friday afternoon.
The Menan Stake is having a Self Reliance course. There will be a Stake Devotional at 7 p.m. tonight at the Menan Stake Center. They will meet once a week for 12 weeks. The course will cover multiple topics from education, to jobs and personal finance. They are also offering a course for 16- to 18-year-olds as well.
The Menan First Ward is having a ward carnival party at 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan City Park. They will have funnel cakes, hot dogs and chips and entertainment. In the case of weather not cooperating that night, it will be moved to the Menan red brick church.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan City Hall. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Second Ward is having their Harvest Fest Saturday at the Menan City Park. Games will be played 4 to 6 p.m., dinner will be 6 to 7 p.m., talent show 7 to 8 p.m. and it will end with a movie from 8 to 10 p.m.
The Menan Stake will be having a Stake Primary Choir practice at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Menan Stake Center. It’s for primary age children 9 to 11 years old.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 11 – Super Hero Taco, pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 12 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 13 – Super beef nachos, fresh vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 16 – Burrito, blaster salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 17 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.