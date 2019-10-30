MUD LAKE — The Community Church of Mud Lake will hold their Harvest Festival dinner and auction Saturday at the West Jefferson Senior Center. The roast beef and lamb dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. and auction at 7 p.m. Typically, the church meets 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays. On normal meeting days, dress is casual and there is music, a Biblically-based message and prayers. Members can request prayers and hang out afterward for treats and casual fellowship.
The Hamer Lions Club will hold their dinner and auction Nov. 8. The Roast Beef dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the auction at 7 p.m. Chip Gasser will be the auctioneer. Entertainment will be by the “Hamer Honeys.”
Happy Birthday today to Laurel Dalling, Wesley Wadsworth, Trevor Smuin, Tony Sauer, Ryan Garner, Hailey Petersen, Amber Williams, Kade Gneiting and Barbara Gneiting. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 31 – Carol Olsen, Lawson Bare and Phyllis Laird; Nov. 1 – Robert McCulloch, Kellen Stoneberg, Keylee Christiansen, Mac Hall and Naomi Parker; Nov. 2 – Jolinda Pancheri, Mona Petersen, Kathie Tomlinson and Brian Hawkes; Nov. 3 – Gabe Pancheri, Ryan Barnes, Brian Hawkes and Jenny Hollingsworth; Nov. 4 – Mindy Reeder, Brodi Sermon, Jodi Siddoway, Asiel Garcia, Robert Messerli and Pedro Puente; Nov. 5 – Robert Linger and Duggan Grimes; Nov. 6 – Kimberly Roth, Tate Hillman, Ken Cherry and Shay Williams.
Happy wedding anniversary this week to Ray and Clarice Sauer Nov. 2.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.