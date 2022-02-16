GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having an activity for women 16 and older. Mark your calendars. #LightOurStake 2022 starts on March 6 – 13. A special Women’s Conference will culminate the event on March 12. More information to come.
•
The Rigby South Stake held baptisms on Feb. 5 at the Stake Center.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had a spaghetti dinner for family home evening on Feb. 14. People also brought salads, desserts, and other potluck items.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Pinewood Derby at 6:30 pm on Feb. 25 at the stake center. This is for all primary boys and girls turning 8 and up.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward Young Men and Young Women are having a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the church. There will a spaghetti/pasta dinner served and a silent auction.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has a Relief Society activity 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the church. They will be doing humanitarian projects.
•
The Third Grade at the Harwood Elementary in Rigby presented science experiments at a science fair on Feb. 10. This was held during the school day.
•
Harwood Elementary had a Science/Math night on Feb. 10. Students and their families were invited to come.
•
Larry and Debbie Edwards recently moved into the Autumn Heights Subdivision in Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!