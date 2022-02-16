GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having an activity for women 16 and older. Mark your calendars. #LightOurStake 2022 starts on March 6 – 13. A special Women’s Conference will culminate the event on March 12. More information to come.

The Rigby South Stake held baptisms on Feb. 5 at the Stake Center.

The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints had a spaghetti dinner for family home evening on Feb. 14. People also brought salads, desserts, and other potluck items.

The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Pinewood Derby at 6:30 pm on Feb. 25 at the stake center. This is for all primary boys and girls turning 8 and up.

The Rigby 1st Ward Young Men and Young Women are having a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the church. There will a spaghetti/pasta dinner served and a silent auction.

The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has a Relief Society activity 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the church. They will be doing humanitarian projects.

The Third Grade at the Harwood Elementary in Rigby presented science experiments at a science fair on Feb. 10. This was held during the school day.

Harwood Elementary had a Science/Math night on Feb. 10. Students and their families were invited to come.

Larry and Debbie Edwards recently moved into the Autumn Heights Subdivision in Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!

Happy Birthday to: Today – Bexley Likes; Feb. 20 – Ellis Hardman; Feb. 21 – Shelby Ringle; Feb. 22 – Kenna Parker

If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.

