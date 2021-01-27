Hawker receives invite to engineering forum in Atlanta, Ga.

CLARK COUNTY — Staying safe no matter what the season is important. Clark County Sheriff John Clements talked with students at Lindy Ross Elementary about safety last week.
The Clark County School food service program is glad to have local beef to cook and serve. This school year there have been generous donations of beef to the school.
Jonathan Hawker, a junior at Clark County High School, is one of only two American students who is invited to the National Youth Leadership Forum for engineering. Other students must apply to attend. He was surprised when he received a letter in the mail inviting him to the forum. “I didn’t know these guys existed until I got invited,” said Jonathan. Thinking it might be a scam, he met with his school guidance counselor. Together they deemed it a valid invitation.
Atlanta, Georgia is the site of the forum. Jonathan had a variety of dates to choose from to take part in the forum. He is planning to go July 11- 18. Because Jonathan already knows he wants to be an engineer, yet doesn’t know in what specific field, he hopes this forum will help with that. For now, the only obstacle for getting to Atlanta in July is money. A donor paid the $500 enrollment fee for him. Richard, Chad and Jessica Larsen paid for his plane fare. Local donors have helped already and hopefully more will get on board! Jonathan can be contacted at 208-270-0530. His parents are Alan and Sheena Hawker of Hamer.
Bobcat girls’ basketball team had a win against Taylors Crossing at a home game on Jan. 19. Their last home game is today (Jan. 27) with Rockland. They boys also play at home in the Bobcat cage tonight.
Candy and flower arrangements are being made by the CCHS Floral design class. The Valentine themed flowers are roses. There are also candy bar arrangements. They’ll be available for pick up on Feb. 11. For more information about the floral design items available for purchase, contact Cheyenne Dalling at the high school (208-374-5215 or email her at dallingc@ccsd161.org).
Kent and Eileen Holden of Dubois and Salmon are proud grandparents of a boy. Daughter Brittany and her husband Jake Sams welcomed their first child on Jan. 21. The happy little family lives in Boise.
Donna Thomas of Dubois is a great-grandma now. Daughter Shelli is the grandma. Shelli’s son Matt (Tayler) Bardsley is the proud dad of Bronson Alan Bardsley. Matt is an attorney in Caldwell, Idaho.
Jamie Ramsayer of Pocatello visited Danette Frederiksen in Dubois on Jan. 21. They are longtime friends who enjoyed lunch together with an afternoon visit.
February is Black History Month and because of that, it didn’t take Brenda Laird, Director of the Clark County Public Library, long to figure out which book to feature, “The Legend of Bass Reeves.” It’s a historical fiction account of Bass Reeves written by Gary Paulsen. Bass Reeves overcame an upbringing of slavery to become one of the most successful U. S. Marshals. As he dealt with numerous outlaws, he maintained the code to “never draw your gun first.” There’s a lot to be learned from such heroes. Visit the library and check out the other inspirational books. Hours there are Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Any information and/or photos of Clark County folks who are/were American military veterans to be included in a history book is requested by Bonnie Stoddard. She and Cindy Bramwell have been working on a book about the county military people.
Bonnie Stoddard will reach nine decades of age on Feb. 3. Make sure to call, send a card, or just knock on her door and say “Happy Birthday” to her!
Happy Birthday to: today – Mylie Jo Kinghorn, Geraldine Gutierrez, Martin Lewis and Logan Barg; Jan. 28 – David Alexis Maldonado, Brett Laird and Parker Dixon; Jan. 29 – Collin Squires; Jan. 30 – Hayden Roedel, Micaela Marquez and Jason Eddins; Jan. 31 – Gordon Small and Jacob Swenson; Feb. 1 – Omar Noriega, Keli Jo Schroeder and Tucker Weibell; Feb. 2 – Penny Jo Johnston Barker, Joann Pickering, Jinny Miller and Marilyn McCormick.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Kimball and Krista Ashcraft; Jan. 28 – Garth and Penny Ashcraft; Jan. 30 – Jesus and Edelmira Vasquez; Bo and Heidi Billman.
Enjoy the remainder of January! Please contact me with any news you’d like to share here.