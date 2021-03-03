LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Josh and Kelsey Hawkes on the birth of their new tiny baby girl on Feb. 25! Lyndi Belle Hawkes was so anxious to join their family that she came twelve and one–half weeks early! She is what is called a “nano–premie,” and weighed just two pounds, four ounces and measured just 14 inches long. She is doing well in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Please remember her in your prayers. Her big brothers, McKade, Koen, Tyce, Kyden and Creed are counting down the days until she gets to join them at home.
Congratulations are also in order for Leland and Lisa Barney, who were blessed with a new grandbaby! Daughter Whitney Blanchard and her husband, Skylar, of Chester, have a new baby boy, born Feb. 23, in Idaho Falls. He weighed six pounds, 15 ounces; his name will be Ridge Skylar Blanchard, and he is welcomed home by big sister, Blakeley.
McKenna Trejo, daughter of former Lewisville resident, Sheryl Selman Trejo and her husband Todd, recently signed to play softball for the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves in Pendleton, Oregon. McKenna is a 2020 graduate of Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls, and played pitcher and first base for the Thunder Ridge Titans. She fielded offers from two other schools in California and Utah, but decided that Blue Mountain was where she wanted to play and attend school. McKenna’s mother, Sheryl is the daughter of the late Leo and Darlene Selman.
The Lewisville First Ward bishopric announced that they will begin having their second hour of Sunday church meetings starting March 14. They will be exercising recommended social distancing and chair spacing, and recommend that everyone wears a mask. Sunday School will be held in the chapel.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) has cancelled their March meeting due to COVID concerns.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of March. It is “In This Together,” by Ann Romey. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. March 17 at the home of Donetta Fife.
Happy Birthday today to Kent Ellsworth and Darin Richards; March 4 – Keisha Kearsley, Kristen Widdison, and Marley Jones; March 6 – Matthew Selman; March 7 – Dick Jones, Carole Ard and Amanda Jones; March 9 – Patsi Hinckley, Roger Nield and Liz Shirk.
