Heavy snow causes carport collapse in Dubois

DUBOIS — Calving and lambing season is underway. Area farmers and ranchers are out checking on their cows and ewes at all hours as the moms give birth. There is still snow in many fields and pastures. Those who work outdoors with the animals are geared up for a variety of weather conditions.
Heavy snow caused the entryway carport at the Beaver Creek Inn (former Crossroads Motel) in Dubois to collapse on March 11. Willow Allen, resident manager of the inn, said it sounded like thunder and shook the whole house when the roof caved in. Her car was parked under the carport. She said she is now using a rental car since her car is totaled.
The Clark County Schools supplemental levy election on March 14 had a positive outcome. It passed with a vote of ninety-one four and seven against.
Four Clark County High School seniors went by bus to the Clark County courthouse on March 14 to take part in the voting process. There were also some juniors class members. Superintendent Eileen Holden and Athletic Director Erica Perez accompanied them. The group toured the courthouse and took time with county treasurer Lana Schwartz to learn about taxes. She had prepared a worksheet for the students. They figured out how much the school levy would be on various property values. Lana had a prize drawing for all who completed their worksheets. Junior Skyler Crandall won the prize.
Little Bobcats Basketball League practices have begun. Coordinator Christie Stevens said she thinks it will be a great experience for all the kids and coaches. She expressed that it’s a way to build a really great youth basketball program.
The Clark County Bobcat’s Track and Field schedule for March and April has been set. It is: March 23 Salmon Ice Breaker begins at 1 p.m. in Salmon; Dow Dean Mountain Madness begins at 1 p.m. in Challis; Lee Cook Invitational begins at 1pm. in Carey; Salmon Invitational begins at 1p.m. in Salmon; Fred Simpson Invitational begins at noon on April 25. There is a junior high track and field team. Their schedule has yet to be determined.
A winter sports banquet at CCHS is planned for March 22 at 6 p.m. It is for high school basketball players, wresters and their families.
Tamale dinner and Battle Ball Soccer Tournament at the CCHS gym is on March 24 at 6 p.m.
Darrin and Treva May of Spencer, along with their children and grandchildren, spent a week on the Hawaiian island of Kauai March 2-9. Treva said, “Everything we did was fun! The luau was great. It was most amazing to be on the ocean beaches and see the tropical vegetation.”
Medicine Lodge Creek has thawed. The Paul Messick family in lower Medicine Lodge has been taking preventive measures to prevent flooding of that creek on their property. Steve Gilger of Dubois has worked with them on the project.
The Clark County Commissioners are planning to get sand and bags for residents to use to prevent flooding. A date of the sand delivery is yet to be announced.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois reported that her brother-in-law Kyle Stoddard of Monteview passed on March 14. He was a Clark County native who grew up in Dubois and Kilgore. He was the husband of the late Eileen Vadnais Stoddard.
Idaho Senator Dave Lent spent St. Patrick’s weekend at his Spencer retreat shoveling snow.
Skywest airline pilots and first cousins, Cade and Kaleb May, flew a commercial plane together for the first time on March 18. Captain Cade and his first officer Kaleb flew to Reno that day. The May boys grew up together in Clark County.
Daughters of Clark County native Janie (Roger) Shenton Christensen were contestants on the television game show LINGO. It is a word spelling game. Ali Wilde and Christian Stutzman went to England six months ago for the show. They had to not reveal how they did until their episode aired on March 15. The team won a big cash prize by guessing the final word in their round. The word was “Thanksgiving”.
An open house reception will be held at the Dubois Community Building on April 14 to honor the winner of the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s phone book cover photo contest. It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Clark County Planning and Zoning will meet on April 14. Elise Doschades is now the administrator for that local agency.
Food distribution by the Idaho Food Bank in Dubois is on March 28.
Happy Birthday today to Kris Fenn, Tim Mullikin, Jeremy King, Tammy Rogers, and Exequiel Pelayo; March 23 — Kathy Stone, John Doherty, Jen Quick-Barg, Denver Baker, Devori Beckman Spangler, Shawna Williams, Kenia May Brikley Billman and Hayden Billman; March 24 — Kelly Phillips, Kory Beattie, Stockton Cross, Rob Laird, Andy Kellom, Priscyla Perez, Colter Milner, Camila Anaya and Colson Peck; March 25 — Irma Lopez and LaPreal Henman; March 26 — Raelyn Jorgensen Wilding, Kayla Jorgensen DeCoria, Jaqueline Gonzales, Janeth Chavira, Kysen James, Sherdon Woodle, Chase Bell, JoAnna Abbott and Nathaneal Baker; Mach 27 — Ammon Gardener, Justin Berg, Shelly Ferris, JayTee Tarpley, Kylie Black Smith, Rebeca Kadel and Courtney Lowder; March 28 — Casey Smith, Ivy Jo Shifflett and Ray Olsen.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Dillon and Hayley Holden Tew; March 24 — Grant and Lacey Tomlinson Cox; Steven and Rachel Tweedie; March 25 — Ron and Sheri Schlader; March 26 — Austin and Monical Farr; Paul and Camille Messick.
Here’s to a great springtime! Keep your rain and snow gear handy. Please continue to let me know of news you’d like to share here. Contact me by call or text at (208) 221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.