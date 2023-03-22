Heavy snow causes carport collapse in Dubois

The carport at the entry of Beaver Creek Inn in Dubois caved in on March 11 as a result of heavy snow.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — Calving and lambing season is underway. Area farmers and ranchers are out checking on their cows and ewes at all hours as the moms give birth. There is still snow in many fields and pastures. Those who work outdoors with the animals are geared up for a variety of weather conditions.

Heavy snow caused the entryway carport at the Beaver Creek Inn (former Crossroads Motel) in Dubois to collapse on March 11. Willow Allen, resident manager of the inn, said it sounded like thunder and shook the whole house when the roof caved in. Her car was parked under the carport. She said she is now using a rental car since her car is totaled.


