CLARK COUNTY—Windy days in May must surely be bringing in warmer days for us in June. We can only hope that happens soon. Many upcoming events will take place outside and so the dry, warmer weather will be welcome.
There is still time to plan and prepare a parade entry. The Round Up Rodeo weekend in Dubois begins on June 14. There will be a county centennial celebration dinner that night hosted by the county commissioners. The next morning, June 15, the parade takes place on Main Street in Dubois at 10:30 a.m. Line up for the parade is at 10. Rodeo events begin on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. After the rodeo each day is a steak fry. Saturday night there will be a street dance. Sunday morning there will be Cowboy Church at the rodeo arena at 10 a.m. T-shirts, mugs, and commemorative coins are for sale with the Clark County Centennial seal on them. Contact Bonnie Stoddard for more information and to register for the parade.
A watercraft check station is now open at the rest area in Dubois. Any vehicles intended for use on or in the water are required to stop. The check station hours are daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Gaby Hernandez, a junior at Clark County High School, won second place in discus at the state track and field meet in Boise. She threw the discus 112 feet and nine inches. Congratulations to a super athlete!
Lindy Ross Elementary had their awards assembly on May 21. Included in the program were presentations for the Play Day top scores, attendance awards, reading awards, an “at risk” celebration, Lions Club essay awards, music awards, and then awards for each of the elementary grades. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade were given awards by their individual teachers. This past school year Lindy Ross Elementary had a wonderful faculty. The teachers were: Pre-school and Kindergarten, Jolene Johnson; first grade, Teresa Dow-Holden; second grade, Melissa Smith; third grade, Tarri Leondardson; fourth grade, Lorri Clark; fifth grade, Russell Stewart. At the awards assembly, the fourth-grade class sang a song listing the Idaho counties. The fifth-grade students sang about the nifty fifty states of the USA.
Now that school is out for summer, 4-H events have begun. There is a shooting sports (with air rifles and pistols) today at the old gym at the high school. Tomorrow there will be archery shooting at the same location. This activity is in cooperation with the after-school program. For a current list of 4-H classes, contact Laurie Small at the Dubois City building.
Former Clark County resident Adrian Carlson stopped in Dubois to visit Bonnie Stoddard and Mac and Betty Ann Wagoner. He lived at the Blue Dome in the Birch Creek area years ago. He now lives in Morristown, Arizona. Mr. Carlson was on his way to the Boise area to visit his daughter, Sheila, and son-in-law Monte McClure.
Jane Lewis of Dubois spends part of her time in Buhl at a home she owns there. Her son Martin and family live there. Jane has a new granddaughter there. Martin and Jessica Lewis are the proud parents of Addison Vivienne. Jane reported that the baby is doing well. Another grand child lives in Meridian. Drake James Lewis is now seven months old. Jane got the spend some time visiting there this month. She said she is “blessed beyond measure!”
University of Idaho friends of Danette Frederiksen came from Eugene, Ore. for a visit. Chellae and Peled BarLev brought Chellae’s sister Michelle Meyer and Michelle’s granddaughter Avanti to Dubois for an afternoon visit. Chellae and Michelle’s mom, Phyliss Butikofer also visited.
Make sure to go congratulate Pete McGarry on eighty years well-lived. His birthday party is at the Hamer School tomorrow from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Tadd Eddins; May 30 – Pete McCarry, Maria Garcia, Jackie Hillman, Sue Furniss, and Rachel Tweedie; May 31 – Jeanette Holden, Joey Costello, Joanna Figueroa, Matt Hoggan, and Kim Melish; June 1 – Dubois is 127 years old! Jaylynn Little, Crystal Pancheri, Judy Keele, Michelle Brewington, and Chandler Hensley; May 2 – Colton Jacobson, Holden Cade May, Peri Thomas, Troy Stone and Janelle Goldsmith; May 3 – Dominques Calzadias, Kate Murdock, and Logan Leonardson; May 4 – Teresa Dow-Holden, Jessica Hayes, Lindsay Farr Obrian, Sherri Thompson, and Joann Trew.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to MaCoy and Ginger Ward; June 3 – Gordon and Debbie Small; June 4 – Mac and Betty Ann Wagoner; Robert and Taylore Lang; Jeremy and Sheri Condie; Phillip and Connie Wagoner; Todd and Lori Bowen.