MUD LAKE — A West Jefferson youth basketball camp will be put on by Blake Briggs for his senior project. It will be Nov. 11 and 12 at the West Jefferson main gym. The morning session will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 2nd to 5th grade students. The afternoon session will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for 6th to 8th grade students. You can contact Blake Briggs at 208–223–2685 to register and for more information.

