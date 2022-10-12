MUD LAKE — A West Jefferson youth basketball camp will be put on by Blake Briggs for his senior project. It will be Nov. 11 and 12 at the West Jefferson main gym. The morning session will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 2nd to 5th grade students. The afternoon session will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for 6th to 8th grade students. You can contact Blake Briggs at 208–223–2685 to register and for more information.
•
The application for free and reduced school lunches will be available on the school’s website. If you have any questions about filling out the application, you can contact Lisa Ward, the Child Nutrition Director at 208–663–6017.
•
Little Listeners will be held at the library every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. It is a story and activity time for children ages 3–5.
•
Mud Lake Ambulance is looking for volunteers for EMT’s and Drivers. If you are interested in attending a new class, contact Mindy Reeder at 208–604–3244 or McKell Carpenter at 801–380–1154
•
West Jefferson cheerleaders will be offering a Mini Cheer Clinic for girls grades K–6. Practices will be held Oct. 19 and 20 from 4–6 p.m. in the ALC auditorium. The girls will be performing during the halftime of the varsity football game on Oct. 21. You can contact Lacey Munoz at 208–221–8905 to sign up and for more information.
•
Kailee Russell and Emiliano Esquivel welcomed their first child into their home. The couple had a baby boy. They named him Kason Jesus Esquivel. He was born on Sept. 11.
•
Happy Birthday to Carol Richins, and Heidi Kuhn. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 13 – Boden Allen, Lyla Savage, Teresa Allen, Briggs Tomlinson, and Kaylee Dalling; Oct. 14 – Sadie Pincock, Jerry Williams, Tammy Maughan, Candida Gutierrez, Sabrina Roundy, and Ward Tomlinson; Oct. 15 – Jessie Russell, Eric Bybee, Farrel Downs, Marshall Bitter, Magdelene Sauer, and Ginger Ward; – Lee Burte Oct. 16nshaw and Allan Shupe; Oct. 17 – Jerry Torgerson, Cache Sullivan, Brian Hjelm, Ann Coleman, Lester Reiss, Arvel Ashcraft, Paul Engberson, Lindsey Lundholm, and Jennifer PuenOct. 18te; – Josie Moss, LaVal Parish, and Isaac Hall; Oct. 19 – Lee Petersen, Aileene Stoddard, and Paul Engberson.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.