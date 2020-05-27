MENAN — Martell Schneiter, long time resident of Menan, recently passed away. A graveside service, for family only, was held May 21 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Thank you to all those that have helped the Schneiter family in any way.
•
The Rigby High School graduation was recently recorded so that the families can see graduation. It will be shown at 9:30 p.m. May 29 at the Motor-Vu Drive in in Idaho Falls. It’s one car per family. Gates will open at 8:15 p.m. Please follow the guidelines that have been set forth for this special night for the Rigby High School Seniors.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast for the next day, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library hours are: Monday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please follow the guidelines that have been set forth by the State of Idaho when you go to the library.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 30 – Sierra Jarvis and Nicole Oler.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.