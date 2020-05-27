MENAN — Martell Schneiter, long time resident of Menan, recently passed away. A graveside service, for family only, was held May 21 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Thank you to all those that have helped the Schneiter family in any way.

The Rigby High School graduation was recently recorded so that the families can see graduation. It will be shown at 9:30 p.m. May 29 at the Motor-Vu Drive in in Idaho Falls. It’s one car per family. Gates will open at 8:15 p.m. Please follow the guidelines that have been set forth for this special night for the Rigby High School Seniors.

The Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast for the next day, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library hours are: Monday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please follow the guidelines that have been set forth by the State of Idaho when you go to the library.

Happy Birthday to: May 30 – Sierra Jarvis and Nicole Oler.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.