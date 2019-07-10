CLARK COUNTY — CORRECTION —Kilgore sheep rancher David Dalling reported the camas flowers in Kilgore are not the “Death Camas” as was mentioned last week. The blue and purple flowers that appear in the Kilgore area (formerly known as “Camas Meadows”) are not poisonous. There is a white flowering plant known as the Death Camas.
•
After a series of very unfortunate events, the hanging of the U.S. flags in Dubois ceased for a few national holidays earlier this year. The tradition that began many decades ago became too much for the aging veterans who had diligently been putting out and taking down the flags. Many decades ago, members of the American Legion, including Frank Handy and his family and Tom Kellom, were inspired to rally citizens of Clark County and the Dubois community to purchase American flags and the holders in which to place them. Members of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars also helped during the years to make sure the flags were displayed in honor of national holidays and in memory of those who have served in national military service. For “Flag Day” in June and to commemorate Clark County’s centennial, Sheriff Bart May took on the task of putting out and taking down the flags. Those flags now will be taken care of by a group folks who have volunteered to help with the ongoing project. On July 3, Clark County High School students Oscar Mendoza, Tony Raya, and Landon Gardner put out the American flags around Dubois. The morning of July 4, Carrie May put out more of the flags. On July 5, veteran Connie Bennett Barg and Girls State delegate Joni Grover took down the flags.
•
Americans nationwide have celebrated Independence Day in a variety of ways. This year, folks in Clark County enjoyed parades in Spencer and in Hamer. There were fireworks at dark in both towns. Families and friends gathered for picnics in various places throughout the county. The weather brought in some thunderstorms July 3 and 4. Despite the wind and a little bit of rain, people still celebrated the nation’s birthday indoors and out.
•
Nate and Lindsay King led the Spencer parade with a banner announcing Clark County’s centennial. Nate King is a grandson of Sandy Tarran McClure, a direct descendant of Spencer’s namesake, Hyrum Hupp Spencer. The banner also advertised the Clark County history book by Bonnie Stoddard, “Trails of the Silver Sage.” Stoddard was in Spencer that day to sell and sign her book. Contact her if you would like to purchase a copy.
•
Oldest son of the late Heber and Jesse Stevens, Arthur, was in Spencer for the Fourth of July. His two sons brought him up from Utah. Heber and Jesse had 17 children. The children were raised mostly in Dubois and Spencer as their dad worked for the railroad. Arthur Stevens rode in the Spencer parade this year, along with Bonnie Stoddard and recently retired U.S. Navy veteran Sherry King. After the parade, Arthur and his sons visited with Sandy McClure and others as they awaited the fireworks display.
•
The annual fireworks display in Kilgore took place July 6. They are sponsored by family and friends of the Kilgore Store. Leslie Leek, an Idaho author who lives in Pocatello, spends one month a year in Kilgore. Leek stays in a cabin at the store and helps as needed there. She spent some years of her youth in Dubois as her dad, the late Lowell Leek, owned and operated a local newspaper. According to Leslie Leek, the Kilgore Store and rental cabins have had brisk business this month.
•
In Spencer, the Rock House in Huntley Canyon celebrated 100 years. It was built for the Charles Hardy family and construction began in 1917. It was completed in 1919. Hardy was one of original owners of the Wood Livestock Company. On July 6 the current owners of Spencer’s Rock House, Herb and Sherry King, hosted an open house. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
•
The Sievers family has bought a house and land in Spencer formerly owned by Mary Edwards. Edwards has relocated for now to Idaho Falls. She worked for many years at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station. Her smiling face will be missed in the community.
•
Condolences to the family of Dave Burns — a Dubois resident who recently died. Burns was married to Bonnie Thomas and they have five children. Their children are David, Kerri, Lauri, Bobbi, and Jeff.
•
Daily Vacation Bible School (VBS) is now taking place at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. Children and older people alike have been meeting from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to learn about Jesus and his disciple Peter with a camping and fishing theme. Each day has a new Holy Bible verse about God’s forgiveness and everlasting love. The final day of VBS will be held July 12 at Waring City Park. Everyone is invited to meet there for a campfire with a meal and activities to follow. Call or text Danette Frederiksen for more information.
•
4-H day camps continue in Dubois with vintage tins being decorated July 10 at our local library. The craft idea came after 4-H leaders and students met yesterday at Heritage Hall (the museum in Dubois) to explore days-gone-by. Next week there will be a first-year rockets class July 16 and an airplane class July 18. Stained-glass art, cooking, advanced rockets and making terrarium globe day camps are coming up later this month. Contact Laurie Small at the City Annex Building for more information. The Clark County Fair this year will begin Aug. 15.
•
Citizenship study classes are now offered at the Dubois Community Baptist Church from 3:30 to 7 p.m. People seeking to take the U.S. Naturalization test are welcome to stop in during that time to study.
•
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird selected the book “The Greatest Generation” to feature this week. It was written by Tom Brokaw. It tells of heroes who grew up during the Depression and the second World War. It pays tribute to a generation of Americans who fought in that war. Stories are told of individual men and women who served the U.S. overseas and returned to help form modern America.
•
On the calendar July 10 is the rescheduled Clark County School District No. 161 board meeting at 5:30 and the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Please call both of those places to verify the planned meeting and time.
•
Happy Birthday today to Haydyn Bankhead, Mickya May, Rachel Ann Garza, and Mary Marino; July 11 – Ethan Radin, Ameyali Ruiz, and Emma Leigh Hurst; July 12 – Dillon Weaver, Bailey Tubbs, Judith Maldonado, Edith Raya, Lili Alfaro, and Phylis Ward; July 13 – Hannah Smith, Mary Kruse, Russ Kerr, Maria Ramierz, Salomon Martinez, Shantae Crezee, and John Larick, Jr.; July 14 – Ashley Anderson Terry Garza, Anna West, and Aurelia Ramierez; July 15 – Kristine Frederiksen, Lorenso Lisneros, Ryan Eddins, Cameron Graves, Samie Laird and Amanda Glover; July 16 – Bill Snodgrass, Joe Gussenhaven, John Kidd, and John Farley.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Sedar and Danna Beckman July 12; July 13 – Ethan and Ashley Douglas, and Curt and Erin Mortensen; July 14 – Zak and Cassie Vogl; July 16 – Conn and Ashley Crezee.
•
Please continue to contact me with any information and news you would like me to write for this column.