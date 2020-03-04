High School wrestlers head to state tournament

Half of the Rigby High School wrestling team secured spots in the state tournament that took place Feb. 28 and 29.
The qualifiers include Marshall Parker who placed third at 106 lbs. Rhope Rasmussen also took third at 120 lbs. and Payton Brooks placed second at 145 lbs. David Fife placed second at 170 lbs. and Jacob Womack took second for the heavyweights.
MacCrae Messerlie and Flavio Toma also qualified as alternates for the state championship as fourth place in their weight classes.
Ririe came out on top though for Jefferson County wrestling teams, winning their sixth-straight team championship, according to Matt Harris, athletic and activities director for Ririe School Dist. #252.
In the 5A class, Rigby took 18 place with a score of 27. For the 2A class, Ririe took first place with a score of 245. Clark County placed 23 with a score of 26 and West Jefferson followed in 24 place with a score of 26.
Payton Brooks from Rigby took home a fifth place trophy in the 5A class with a 41 second pin of a Thunder Ridge wrestler.
In the 2A class, Connor Parkinson of Ririe took the championship 3-1 with Hyrum Boone taking third place 5-1.
Ririe High School held a pep assembly in honor of the wrestling team’s 2A win at the tournament March 2.
According to Harris, this type of streak has been accomplished only once before by Teton from 1968 to 1973.
Gabe Sommers scored the championship for Ririe at 195 lbs. 2-0.
“The coaches try to put the responsibility on our shoulders, and teach us to work for what we want,” Sommers told the Post Register. “Win or lose, they don’t care. They just want us to go out, do our best and do our jobs. If we do that, coach Parkinson says the rest will take care of itself.”