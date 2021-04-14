Holden offered Clark County Superintendent contract

CLARK COUNTY — Correction: Clark County School District 161’s monthly board meeting was on April 8. I mistakenly wrote that it would be on April 15.
The weather was cooperative for the annual Dubois Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt on April 3. There was a great turnout of children to find the hidden eggs. The Easter Bunny was there. Parents who years ago were the youngsters hunting the eggs brought their children. It was great to see the various generations in attendance. Inside the Easter eggs there was not only candy, there was money, and some had notes that revealed the finder as a winner of an Easter basket full of fun items. The local Lions Club provided a happy morning for all ages.
The Lions Club Convention in Sun Valley is set to take place April 30 and May 1. Several members of the Dubois Club are planning to go. Their next meeting is April 22.
Water is coming down Beaver Creek from north of Dubois right down the middle of town. It sure is good to have that runoff water running now.
Margaret Neilson Woods, Hamer native who acted as US Postmaster there, passed away. The post office in Hamer was in a brick building in the old part of Hamer named the Neilson building.
“Grandiose Garden” was the theme of the prom at Clark County High School this year. It was held on April 10th.
On April 1 there was a fake Easter egg hunt at CCHS. Five eggs were hidden in the school building and no more. Students were told there were eggs to find. The five were found very quickly. After the first hour, the instigators (administrators) gave in and told everyone “April Fools!”
Mouse trap cars were made by students in 9th and 10th grade physical science class. They were learning about simple machines, energy and work. “They had to come up with a design to convert energy into work, which in turn makes the mouse trap car move,” said teacher Kirk Summers. Then the cars were taken to the gym where they were released and raced against one another. They were timed for speed and distance. Summers said he thinks the students will remember that project for a long time.
Teacher Kirk Summers took students Lyndsey Lewis, Anthony Raya and Javier Trejo to a career day in Idaho Falls. While there, they learned about specific jobs done in construction such as framing and drywall. Then they worked in separate groups with people from the industries to begin building small sheds. They built the roof from scratch and the floors. The second day, the CHS students worked together with a construction leader to build the sides on the floor and put on the sides. They built the whole shed. More than ten sheds were built to give to veterans. “It was quite a deal working in the wind, yet the kids managed to do it,” said Summers. The students were given tool belts and a bucket full of tools to keep.
Track and field meets have been taking place. There was a meet in Arco at Butte County High School on April 7. Then there was a meet in Challis on April 9.
High School Rodeo action will soon take place with the first scheduled rodeo on April 16.
Students for the month of March are Estefania Ledezma, a fifth grader and Yamilet Paz, a third grader, from Lindy Ross Elementary. Junior high students of the month are Laci Fazer, a sixth grader and Dominique Martinez, also a sixth grader. High school students who were recognized for March are Vicky Maldonado, a junior, and Eric Mortensen, a Freshman.
Clark County School District Employees of month are Robin Robinett, who works in the district kitchen, and Dee Taylor, school counselor at the junior/senior high school.
At the April meeting of the CCSD Board of Trustees, assistant superintendent Eileen Holden was offered a contract to become the superintendent.
April 14 will be screening for Kindergarten. This includes speech, immunizations and other requirements for a child to enter Kindergarten.
Greg and Lisa Shenton of Dubois have announced the upcoming marriage of their daughter Hallie to Ridge Thorne. Receptions in their honor are planned for May 1 in our area and then on May 8 in South Jordan, Utah.
A Clark County High School graduate, Jamie Webster Hughes of Monroe, Washington visited family and friends in our area last week. She is a school counselor and was on spring break. Jamie and her husband got to see Jamie’s sister Traci in Rigby and her stepmother Marie Webster in Dubois.
Amanda Baker of Dubois took a trip to Enterprise, Oregon. She stayed there with her sister who has a new baby. Their mom had been staying there. Amanda brought her to Dubois to live for now.
A Spanish language class is now being held at the Clark County Public Library in Dubois. The brainchild of Kerri Ellis, a library board member, it is being held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. April 6 was the first class and it was full. Library Director Brenda Laird and Ellis worked together to start the class. Dr. Blair Wilding is teaching the class.
Elsie Kinghorn of Medicine Lodge celebrated her fifth birthday on April 5. She got to have a party with her grandparents in the Rigby area the day before. On her birthday she was with family at their home up in Medicine Lodge Canyon. Elsie’s grandmother Laurie Small said that Elsie got a new horse named Thunder.
Happy Birthday to: today – Omar Lara, Christie Holden Stevens, Corrie Holden Serrano, Kay Sill, Shawn Sill, Renita Stevens and Ethan Douglas; April 15 – Michael Jeppson, Boyd Eddins and Lee Russell; April 16 – Cla Cooper Barg, Caden Egan, Clayton Barker and Abby Kleweno; April 17 – Kelly Tavenner Shaw, Katie Billman, Lana May Tomlinson, Jacob Schroeder, Susanna Tavenner Baker, Jake Johnson, McCoy Morton, Riggin Keller, Rhett Ricks and Dylan Noer; April 18 – April Berg, David Zweifel, Garrett Kidd, Morgan Hurst and Barbara Tarran; April 19 – Mary Ann Funk and Catlin Dickson; April 20 – Brandon Johnston, Mariana Figeroa Martinez, Ashley Zweifel, Amanda Carver, Colby Ward and Dillon Laird.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Philline and Blair Wilding, and Jennifer and Cole Dernoll; April 16 – Pete and Kathleen Henman; April 17 – Melissa and Casy Smith; April 20 – Brock and Kodi Egan.
During the high winds outside, you better put some rocks in your pockets so you don’t get blown away! Thanks again for your kind support. Keep the good news coming.