CLARK COUNTY — Dubois is decked out for the holidays. The street light decorations have been hung and the Christmas tree at the truck turn around is lit up at night. We are festive and bright here now.
•
The tree lighting night in Dubois on Dec. 1 was fun for all in attendance. Santa Claus paid a visit and friends got to gather outside as well as inside at the Clark County Library.
•
Business and homeowners in Dubois are encouraged to decorate their buildings as part of the Dubois Lions Club Christmas lighting contest. Judging will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. the night of Dec. 20. Kerri Ellis is the project chairperson. Contact her for more information.
•
Frozen turkeys are still available from the Dubois Lions Club. Contact Allyn May or Bonnie Stoddard to purchase them.
•
Heritage Hall museum volunteers have been busy distributing fresh pine garland and wreaths. They take orders and sell them annually as a fundraiser for the local museum.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois went to Las Vegas to watch her grandson Dirk Tavenner compete in the National Finals Rodeo. On Dec. 3 he was tied for first with a time of 3.7 seconds.
•
Shawna Williams and Patty Whitaker of Dubois also went to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo. Dusty Tuckness, Shawna’s son, is a professional rodeo bull fighter. He competed at the event.
•
Connor Messler has been living in Dubois and working for Excellon Resources. He was the manager for the gold exploration project at Kilgore. Messler finished his time in Dubois on Dec. 2. He accepted a job for another mining company in Gouverneur, New York.
•
The Clark County Bobcat basketball teams played Ririe teams on Dec. 2. Erica Perez, Athletic Director for Clark County schools, said that the boys’ varsity team played very well. There are home games this week on Thursday and Friday. Call the school to verify which teams are playing and at their start times.
•
Christmas floral arrangements are being made by the Clark County floral design class. Orders are being taken for them now. They are $25 each and will be available for pick up on Dec. 15. To order a fresh flower arrangement, contact Cheyenne Jensen by email at dallingc@ccsd161.org or see the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page.
•
The Holiday Market in Dubois is set for Dec. 11 beginning at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Community building. There will be a good variety of vendors along with food for sale and a Bunco tournament. Laurie Small is the market coordinator. Contact her at 208-374-5405.
•
Meetings in Dubois include the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative tonight at 7 pm.; School District 161 Board of Trustees on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. and Clark County Commissioners on Dec. 13 beginning at 9 a.m.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 8 — Adrianna Beattie and Maria Socorro Cano; Dec. 9 – Zac Laird Knudsen, Paul Spencer Williams, Paula Bennett Carver Miguel Ramirez and Carter Eddins; Dec. 10 – Keily Aguilar, Lauri Laird Sperl, Jill Egan, Violeta Ledezma and Carol Mulholland; Dec. 11 – Becky Barg, Garland Smith, Bill Locascio, Cora Rowland, Julie Vaughan, Treva Holden May, Kristy Grover, Randy Grover , Dominque Isaac Martinez and Lilian Raya; Dec. 12 – Brad Finck, Shand Jacobson, Yaetzary Paz, Onni Lufkin, Dirk Schroeder, Jaxton Crezee, Bret Taylor, Rafael Hevilliar, Lian Balderas and Sustin Clements; Dec. 13 – Laura Zweifel, Taneal Bitsoi and Bill Nordstrom; Dec. 14 – Kailey Lewis, Destinee Costello, Shannon Costello, Carolyn Henman, John Phillips, Nick Hillman and Jeff Ames.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings to: Dec. 9 — Gilberto and Jeny Perez; Dec. 11 – Jay and Carolyn Henman; Dec. 13 – Felix and Lourdes Rodruguez.
•
Enjoy the beautiful Christmas season. Please do continue to let me know of news to share here. Thanks for your continued support.