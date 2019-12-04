CLARK COUNTY — It is now December. The town of Dubois is decked out with its street-light Christmas decorations, the tree in the truck turnaround has been lit and a blanket of snow covers the ground. As of Nov. 27, it looks like winter is here to stay.
The Kilgore Store will be closed for the season soon. Recently, many horse trailers were leaving the valley and local landowners and ranchers were still moving cattle from the area. Charles and Sharon Vadnais, who live in Kilgore and Hamer, got the last of their livestock to their winter feeding grounds. Along with being cattle ranchers, Sharon is the director for the monthly food bank in Dubois and Charles runs a fencing company. They had planned a Thanksgiving trip to Twin Falls to be with their children and most of their grandchildren for Turkey Day.
Clark County Commissioner Nick Hillman reported from Kilgore Nov. 27 that snow was coming down there. He and wife Jackie were headed to Wellsville, Utah to spend Thanksgiving with Jackie’s sister.
Ellen Laird of Dubois and family had an early Thanksgiving/reunion dinner Nov. 23 at the Dubois Lions Hall. Her four daughters Brenda, Sherri, Pam, Tammy and son Brett were there along with many of her grandchildren. Ellen’s brother Lynn Hoggan of Medicine Lodge, sister-in-law Jean Hoggan of Idaho Falls and nephew Matt Hoggan were some of the other family members present.
Bart and Carrie May have announced the engagement of their son Landon to Blyss Finn. They will be married Jan. 3 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Landon May and Blyss Finn and the other May children were together in Clark County for Thanksgiving. Bodie and Holly May and daughter Taeya live in Rigby. Kaleb and Nora May and son Boston live in Reno, Nev. Kaleb and Nora soon will be relocating to Boise as Kaleb continues flight school to become a commercial pilot. Maggie and Tyson May-Taylor live in Ucon.
Tyson and Lana Barg-Schwartz of Dubois had an exciting month in November. To celebrate Tyson’s birthday, the pair went to Oakland, Calif. to watch the Raiders play a football game Nov. 7. The Raiders edged past the Chargers with a score of 26–24. It was a dream come true for Tyson. The family ended the month with a trip to Moscow, Idaho to be with Tyson’s family for Thanksgiving.
The Holiday Market Nov. 23 was well-attended. There were more vendors then before and multiple people participated in the Bunco tournament. Laurie Small and others coordinated the community event.
Dubois Community Baptist Church Pastor Warren Cuppy led the congregation in prayer to bless the shoe box donations for Operation Christmas Child Nov. 24. Then, he and his wife Jane took the boxes to Calvary Baptist Church in Idaho Falls where they will be sent with other from this area and regrouped with other donated shoe box gifts to be sent to children worldwide.
Director of the Clark County Public Library, Brenda Laird, and other community members put on a party after the Dubois tree lighting Dec. 2. “A Dickens Christmas” was the theme. In 1843 Charles Dickens wrote his famous book, “A Christmas Carol.” The City of Dubois council held their December meeting after the tree lighting event. City workers and Rocky Mountain Power help make the tree lights work year after year in Dubois.
A Christmas and holiday sing-along planned by the Clark County School District No. 161 music department is scheduled for 6:30 tonight. Contact the district office for location information.
There are basketball games happening in the Clark County Bobcat school gyms.
Clark County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 9.
The Clark County school district board meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
The Dubois Lions Club annual scholarship community calendar is in the works. Contact President Lisa Ward, Bonnie Stoddard or another Lions Club member to order calendars.
Happy Birthday today to Kelly Dixon, Justin Balderas, Landon Gardner, Johnnie Greenbush and Hagen Clapp; Dec. 5 – Austin Mickelsen, Cara Thomas Lands, Kobie Wilson and Wanda Binggeli; Dec. 6 – Violeta Medel, Estafania Ledezma, Levi Sperl, Ruby Hennessy, Clayton Millikin, David Stoddard, Quinn Jacobson, Jacob Rogers and Andy Baker; Dec. 7 – Alice Tweedie and Mary Small; Dec. 8 – Coco Cano and Maria Soccorro Cano; Dec. 9 – Paul Williams, Zac Knudsen, Carter Eddins, Miguel Ramirez and Paula Carver; Dec. 10 – Carol Mulholland, Kelly Aguilar, Maria A. Rodriquez, Lauri Burns Sperl and Katie Jill Egan.
Wedding anniversary greetings on Dec. 5 to Charles and Sharon Vadnais; Dec. 9 – Gilberto and Jenny Perez; Dec. 11 – Jay and Carolyn Henman.
May you all go into the month of December and the holiday celebrations with a happy heart. Please keep me informed of news you may want to share here.