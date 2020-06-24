MENAN — Kendell and Ashley Horman of Menan are parents again. They recently had a baby boy. His name’s Ollie Ardell Horman. He joins big brothers Knox, Madden and Jones. Grandparents are Alan and Bonnie Olaveson of Annis and Randy and Stacie Horman of LaBelle.
Bethany Campbell, daughter of Phil and Marylou Campbell of Menan and Coby Christensen, son of Chad and Daryleen Christensen of Rigby are getting married June 26. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society had an activity this past week. They were invited to come and visit outside at the church or just come in their car and enjoy each other’s company. They were given a succulent flower as a gift.
The Jefferson School District #251 summer lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. It will run until the end of the summer. They’ve decided in July, that it will be Monday-Thursday until the end of the summer.
Happy Birthday to: June 25 – Terry Youngberg; June 27 – Heidi Hart.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.